Community Board 11’s Government Affairs Committee found itself squarely at odds with legislation to remove barriers for building accessory dwelling units on Jan. 27, bringing the debate to the forefront once again.
The bills in question, Assembly Bill 4854 and Senate Bills 4547 and 7574, would effectively allow residents to build accessory dwelling units on their property, regardless of local zoning laws; the only limit on the construction of ADUs would be those regulations “necessary to protect the health and safety” of residents, A4854 says.
Though the bills were reintroduced in their respective chambers in the last two months, legislation of the sort has been on the table for just over a year now — prior to the 11 illegal basement apartment deaths following Huricane Ida this past fall.
Proponents of the legislation argue that allowing for ADUs on property for which they are not currently zoned would help to solve the city’s housing shortage and homelessness crisis, as it would allow for basement and attic apartment conversions. Since so many of the units already exist illegally, advocates believe that legalizing those apartments would give the state the ability to regulate them so that they are safe, therefore avoiding a repeat of Hurricane Ida.
Those who oppose the legislation, however, believe that those bills are unenforceable, would circumvent the power of local government and ultimately damage the quality of life residents sought when purchasing property zoned for single families.
The members of CB 11’s Government Affairs Committee once again found themselves firmly in the latter camp. According to land use expert Paul Graziano, City Council District 19, which contains almost all of Community District 11 in its entirety, has the highest percentage of single-family zoning in the city.
Coinciding with the committee meeting was Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Tom Suozzi’s (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens) town hall, during which he took aim at Gov. Hochul for her desire to eliminate limitations on ADUs.
“Governor Hochul’s radical proposal would take away zoning control from municipal governments, erode local government authority, and end single family housing across New York,” said Suozzi. “Hochul’s plan to eliminate home rule is not what we need. I support affordable housing, building up around downtown train stations, and helping the homeless. I oppose eliminating home rule and ending single family housing.”
The event’s apt timing only added fuel to the fire for Graziano — a Suozzi ally — as he prepared to present to the committee that evening. “This isn’t an enforceable law. This is a law to create chaos,” he told the committee. “There will be no more building enforcement — we already have terrible building enforcement.”
Committee member Paul DiBenedetto was also vehemently opposed.
“Houses are just going to disappear, it’s going to be dense, new schools,” he said. “I don’t want to live in Long Island City — if I did, I would have moved there in 1995.”
Meanwhile, Hochul specifically called for legislation to encourage the development of additional housing — such as accessory dwelling units — within a half-mile radius of commuter and long-distance rail systems during her State of the State address.
Graziano was not impressed by that, either.
“Schools currently are at 100 percent [capacity],” he told the Chronicle later. “This will start doubling the population. What are you going to do, start building more schools? When’s that going to happen? What are you going to do, start building more public transportation? Yeah, I laugh at that.”
To Graziano, the proposed legislation has little to do with fighting homelessness. “Anybody who says that this is going to create affordable housing and solve homelessness is a liar,” he said. Later, he continued, “There is nothing affordable about this housing. This is all market-rate. You cannot zone the state of New York out of an affordable housing crisis-slash-homelessness crisis by passing a law that allows people to subdivide their house and/or their property to build a house behind their house.”
For CB 11, it comes down to preserving home rule. “This bill is a blanket, kind of one-size-fits-all,” DiBenedetto said. “We’re so diverse — from Buffalo to Montauk.”
Assemblyman Edward Braunstein (D-Bayside) had similar reservations.
“I oppose a broad-brush, statewide approach to legalizing ADUs. Zoning matters have historically been within the purview of local governments to allow them to engage in the necessary planning process that must accompany such changes,” he said in a prepared statement. “Municipalities are best equipped to consider the impact ADUs will have on their local infrastructure and should retain their decision-making authority.”
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards did not entirely disagree. “You can’t use a one-size-fits-all approach when you talk about Queens,” he told the Chronicle.
Unlike Graziano, though, Richards, who “grew up in basement apartments,” argued that housing insecurity is part of the debate, and that basement apartments — though they need to be made affordable — are part of the solution.
“The real question is: Why aren’t we building more affordable housing? We can’t say no to shelters, no to affordable housing, no to basement apartments,” he said, adding, “It doesn’t mean we have to move away from preserving some of our communities. We can’t have a closed-fist approach.”
