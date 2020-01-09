  • January 9, 2020
Queens Chronicle

Pulling out of S. Ozone Park disaster zone

Posted: Thursday, January 9, 2020 10:30 am

Pulling out of S. Ozone Park disaster zone by Michael Shain, Editor Queens Chronicle

Construction on a new waste main, above, to replace the one that collapsed in South Ozone Park just after Thanksgiving has begun.

Meanwhile, relief aid for residents whose houses were the most severely damaged by the sewage backup is starting to wind down.

More than 50 people have been housed in four neighborhood hotels while cleanup and repair work was underway.

Those families were told just before New Year’s Day that the city would no longer pick up the cost of the hotels after Jan. 6.

But late last week, officials said housing at the hotels would be extended another month. “Homeowners are being asked to reoccupy their homes as soon as they are able as the city will not extend their time in hotels past February 5,” a spokesman for the Office of Emergency Management said.

A crisis center, which served as a clearinghouse for insurance claims and other paperwork, closed shortly before Christmas.

— Michael Shain

QueensChronicle.com

