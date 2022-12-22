Southeast Queens residents had their chance to sound off on proposed alterations to two area schools this week.
The city Department of Education held joint public hearings on Monday and Tuesday on the proposed co-locations of Success Academy charter schools at the MS 72 building and the Springfield Gardens Educational Complex.
First on Monday, administration and parents from the three schools at the MS 72 building — Catherine and Count Basie Middle School 72, Redwood Middle School and PS Q993 — and representatives from and supporting Success Academy had their say, with much of the conversation focused around concerns about co-locating middle school students with the K-4 students Success would serve, along with concerns from the MS 72 side about fitting a fourth school into a complex that the DOE’s educational impact statement says currently has a 46 percent building utilization rate.
After school District 28 Superintendent Tammy Pate disclosed her discontent with the building utilization figure, citing concerns with the DOE methodology, MS 72 Principal Ativia Sandusky and Redwood Principal Tammy Katan-Brown expressed concerns about the schools’ ability to grow in accordance with their respective magnet grants, which require recipients to increase enrollment by 5 percent each year for a period of five years.
“With the $2.5 million that we are to receive over the five years [in accordance with the magnet grant], this will allow our schools the opportunity to receive resources we would not normally receive,” Katan-Brown said. “We would like everyone, especially the [Panel for Educational Policy] council, to please take into consideration that our schools need to grow.”
Countering their testimony were a number of parents from other Success schools, who touted the virtues of the charter network.
MS 72 currently has an enrollment of 278 students, per the educational impact statement included with the co-location proposal, and Redwood has an enrollment of 261 students. The document projects MS 72 to enroll between 255 and 285 students by the time the Success charter is serving students in grades K-4 in the 2025-26 school year, and it projects an enrollment of 285 to 315 students for Redwood, for an estimated building utilization rate of 70 to 79 percent.
Rob Roszkowski, the chapter leader of District 75 school PS Q993, and Adam Breier, deputy superintendent for District 75, expressed concerns that the needs of D75 students were not being taken into account when considering available space at the school. Roszowski shared testimony from former D75 students at the MS 72 building.
“When you were at 72, one of the things I noticed is it wasn’t very crowded there,” he commented to one student who uses a cane due to vision problems. “You were able to get around with your stick, right?”
“‘Yes,” the student replied.
“How difficult do you think it would be if you were in 72 now and they added 200 extra kids there? Do you think it would be harder to get from room to room?” Roszowski asked.
“Yes, because you need space to go,” the student answered.
Breier expressed concerns over whether or not the District 75 minimums of one teacher and one paraprofessional educator to every six students was being taken into account when determining how much of the building space was being utilized.
“Unless those ratios of student to teacher to para, minimum numbers for each of the classrooms at a District 75 site, have been accounted into the algorithm, or however you determine that only 46 percent of the building is being used, it is likely, not based on feelings, not based on some sort of emotional response, but very logistically speaking, that number cannot be correct,” he said. “It worries me that we would be moving forward without at least having a concerted effort to determine the usage of the building, taking all of those issues into account.”
The Chronicle previously reported PS Q993 students have to use a girl’s locker room as a gymnasium.
Jennifer Barnett, a former Success Academy principal and teacher, said the community owes it to the hundreds on the charter’s waiting list to allow them the chance to take advantage of what Success offers.
She also said when she had worked in co-located spaces between older and elementary school students, none of the kids involved ever felt unsafe, a sentiment supported by Success parents on the meeting, who far outnumbered the parents from the MS 72 complex who had signed up to speak.
Approximately 140 speakers, including students from the MS 72 building and Success Academies citywide, signed up for Monday night’s meeting, with some dropping out before they had the chance to offer testimony as the early evening stretched toward the wee hours of the morning. More than 300 speakers signed up for Tuesday’s hearing on the proposed co-location at the Springfield Gardens Educational Complex, with the discrepancy between SGEC parents and Success parents much closer.
Principals from all four schools at the complex — Queens Preparatory Academy, Excelsior Preparatory High School, George Washington Carver High School for the Sciences and Preparatory Academy for Writers — spoke, expressing concerns about their schools’ expanding enrollment and how the addition of another school might limit their capacity to serve students who want to attend classes at the facility.
“This year, we projected for 417 students,” Excelsior Prep Principal Rodney Orji said. “Currently, we’re at 458 students. Excelsior is expanding, and I think that’s happening across the board with all of our schools. There are parents who believe in our instructional model, and they’re sending their children here, they’re recommending us, and the building utilization plan will cap that.”
Janice Sutton, principal of George Washington Carver High, said her school was projected to have 317 students this year, and instead has 369. The educational impact statement included with the proposal projects Excelsior Prep to have 445 to 485 students by the time Success has phased in all of its grade levels by the 2025-26 school year, and George Washington Carver to have 360 to 400 students.
Charles Anderson, principal at Preparatory Academy for Writers, said the news of a proposed co-location could be unsettling for Southeast Queens parents who thought the school was thriving, and assured them that the co-location does not reflect on the performance of the students at the campus.
Community Education Council Preisdent for School District 29 Nicole Hammond said Success has not always been welcoming as neighbors in their co-locations, while other charters in the area have behaved as partners with their traditional public school counterparts.
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and Community Board 12 Chairperson the Rev. Carlene Throbs also spoke at the hearing, opposing the co-location, along with parents and students from both SGEC and Success Academy.
Dan Rojas, a principal at Success Academy, refuted the notions that co-locating high school students with elementary school students could prove dangerous and that the complex lacked the space needed for an elementary school.
“My decade of experience in this exact arena, elementary students with high school students, has given me an entirely different perspective,” he said. “High school students understand their responsibility to be role models to young students and can, and should, be trusted.”
“Today’s hearing is about facts. This narrative that the current building is not underutilized is not only damaging, because it pits New Yorkers against New Yorkers, but it is false,” he added.
The Jan. 5 PEP meeting at which the co-locations were to be voted on is now listed on the PEP website as postponed. The panel did not immediately reply for comment on why the meeting was postponed or when it would occur.
