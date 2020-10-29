“It’s about helping people. Otherwise, what’s the point? If I’m remembered for anything, I want [it to be] that I saw people who needed help and I helped them,” City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) said as he enjoyed the chilly October weather, his favorite time of the year, and sipped coffee in his backyard last Thursday. It was a taste of what’s to come in his retirement. He had spent the morning meeting with constituents on the street and distributing face coverings, a pastime he found himself doing multiple times a week during the pandemic.
The two-term councilmember announced Oct. 14 he would not seek re-election for his District 23 seat, though he promised to finish out the remaining 14 months of the term. Grodenchik will be 61 when retirement rolls around, though he joked that he’d only be 36-years-old if one counted his career in public service.
Throughout the past three decades, the Pomonok Houses native has maintained a constituent-first philosophy, which he inherited from former Assemblymember Nettie Mayersohn, for whom he worked as a staff member in his first public service job.
“She said to me, ‘You’ll never get rich doing this kind of work, but the feeling you get from helping people is wonderful,’” he said. “That’s really the best feeling. When I walk down the street and someone stops me to say, ‘thank you’ for whatever it is — it doesn’t get any better than that.”
Grodenchik went on to work as the Queens regional representative for Gov. Mario Cuomo, in leading roles under the last three Queens borough presidents and as the District 22 assemblymember before landing in the City Council in 2015.
In his five years as the 23rd District city councilmember, Grodenchik voted on nearly 6,000 pieces of legislation, co-sponsoring more than 250. Of the 24 bills he primarily sponsored, six have been passed into law, whereas the rest remain pending.
“My greatest frustration is how slow bureaucracy can be at times because there are many, many moving parts ... it’s frustrating not just for me, but for the constituents,” he said. As an example, Grodenchik pointed to a year-long, nearly completed effort to adjust an erroneous tax assessment for Glen Oaks. He said the fix will reduce what the neighborhood pays by at least $450,000.
His greatest achievements, however, can be divided into two camps, the first being the advancement of area schools and parks.
“Those are physical totems,” he said. A member of the Council Education Committee, Grodenchik worked to secure over 2,600 additional seats in the 26th and 29th school districts. Although he’s not confident that all will be in place before he leaves office, nearly 900 are already open to students. He’s been instrumental in opening three new schools and securing funding for three additions to existing schools, including an impending $70 million upgrade to PS 26 in Fresh Meadows.
He also pointed to his contributions toward city park improvements, including 10 district playground restorations, three of which have already been completed. Grodenchik, who previously served as chairman of the Parks Committee, founded the Playfair Parks Coalition to rally for historic funding for city greenspaces. Most recently, work to restore the 110-year-old Vanderbilt Motor Parkway began thanks to $1.25 million secured by Grodenchik.
“On the other side of the ledger, I’m most proud of the advocacy we’ve done for emergency food, which is food pantry food,” he said, referring to his joint effort with General Welfare Committee Chairman Steve Levin (D-Brooklyn) to increase food pantry funding to $16 million in 2016. “That funding — didn’t know it at the time — was critical in this COVID pandemic.”
Throughout the pandemic, the councilmember worked with food pantries such as those run by Commonpoint Queens, Food Bank for New York City and Catholic Charities of New York, and often personally delivered meals to the doors of vulnerable constituents.
Despite the joy working with and for his community brings him, Grodenchik decided it was “time to put a period on this chapter” of his life.
“There’s a time for all things,” he said.
His last two years in the City Council were tough: He admitted to making unwanted advancements on a female staffer last May, which cost him his position as Parks Committee chairman; suffered the loss of two great mentors and friends, Mayersohn and former Queens Borough President Claire Shulman, within seven days this summer; and contracted the virus that has plagued the world, confining him to his bed for weeks. The decision to retire had been weighing on Grodenchik’s mind for some time, but falling sick and being forced to take more days off the job than he ever had before was what ultimately pulled the trigger.
When December 2021 comes around, Grodenchik will go from working seven days a week to none. What will he do with all his newfound free time?
“I don’t know yet,” he said, adding that he’s considered traveling and hiking out West, though he admits he still has plenty of time to decide. Until then he’s going to continue visiting schools and civic meetings via Zoom and bringing necessary personal protection materials and food supplies to those in need. He will also continue his reliable — as his Twitter followers can attest to — daily weather reports and frequent park walks.
“I’m very grateful for the opportunities I’ve had. I’ve been very lucky to work with great people ... I made house calls, I got paid to help!” Grodenchik said. “People need help, wherever you are in the city, people need help ... It’s very serious work and it’s a great honor to be able to it ... I think it’s all about the people.”
