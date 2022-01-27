City Council committee assignments were announced last week and coincide with the pressing matters weighing on the city.
Newly elected Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) was named chair of the Committee on Fire and Emergency Management following a deadly fire in the Bronx and several others in Queens. Among her other assignments, she sits on the Committee on Public Safety, as the city mourns the death of two NYPD officers, among five who have been shot this year.
“It’s very important for us to have the NYPD understand that, from the Mayor’s Office through every branch of government, this city backs them,” said Ariola.
“That’s really what we’re trying to do as a district, and we will do larger things as part of the Public Safety Committee,” she said.
District 32, which she represents, will hold fundraisers and a memorial over the weekend for Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who both died following a shooting in Harlem last Friday.
She added that she looks forward to seeing the specific agenda that the public safety committee’s chair, Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-Staten Island), will set.
As for the Committee on Fire and Emergency Management, Ariola believes she was chosen as chair in part because of her district having most of the volunteer fire departments that are left in New York City.
“I think the speaker gave intense thought to who she chose to chair the committees and she knew where their strengths were,” she said of Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica).
“She knows I have worked through administrations that fought to keep fire houses open and I represent a community that has a lot of homes that are wood-framed and landmarked.”
High-density buildings along Shore Front Parkway are also a concern. Earlier this month, a two-alarm fire broke out in an eighth-floor apartment in Far Rockaway.
Ariola recalled fires during Superstorm Sandy decimating Breezy Point.
“I have a lot of experience in emergency management and because of the experience I have throughout Sandy, making sure people got back into their houses, [Adams] knows I have experience helping people when tragedies or natural disasters strike,” she said
Additionally, she is on a special committee that was formed in response to the Bronx fires, named the Twin Peaks Citywide Task Force on Fire Prevention, chaired by Councilman Oswald Feliz (D-Bronx).
“What we want to do is make sure that there’s widespread education and resources to prevent residential fires, especially in multifamily dwellings,” said Ariola.
The other committees she is a member of are Veterans, Resiliency and Waterfronts, Transportation and Infrastructure, Contracts and Health.
“Through Resiliency and Waterfronts in conjunction with the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I’m hoping to build a more resilient district and a more resilient and sustainable city so that we never have to face the devastation that we did during Sandy,” said Ariola.
As a member of the Committee on Veterans, she is following in her predecessor Eric Ulrich’s footsteps.
