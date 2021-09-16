The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, state Department of Transportation and city Department of Transportation are reminding the public that on Thursday, Sept. 23, the agencies will begin holding 13 public meetings on the state’s proposed congestion pricing program, formally known as Central Business District Tolling.
The agencies are proposing that a toll be set for every vehicle entering Midtown or Downtown Manhattan, a zone that could start as far south as 60th Street, to raise money for the MTA and reduce traffic congestion and pollution in Manhattan.
The meetings allow the public to learn more about the initiative and offer comments. They will be held virtually.
Ten of the 13 meetings will allow members of the public throughout the 28 county Study Area in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to learn about the program and environmental review process and provide comments.
The additional three meetings will provide a special focus on individuals and stakeholder groups in identified Environmental Justice communities. The 10 regional public meetings will focus on different geographic areas within the region, but anyone from any area can participate in any meeting.
The meetings will be held:
• Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to noon, focusing on the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island;
• Sept. 23, 6 to 8 p.m., focusing on the Manhattan Central Business dD• Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to noon, focusing on New Jersey;
• Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to noon, focusing on northern New York City suburbs;
• Sept. 29, 6 to 8 p.m., focusing on Long Island;
• Sept. 30, 6 to 8 p.m., focusing on he Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island;
• Oct. 1, 1 to 3 p.m., focusing on Connecticut;
• Oct. 4, 6 to 8 p.m., focusing on New Jersey;
• Oct. 5, 6 to 8 p.m., focusing on northern New York City Suburbs; and
• Oct. 6, 6 to 8 p.m., focusing on Manhattan outside the Central Business District (61st Street and above).
Environmental Justice community members will be able to learn about or comment on the proposed program and Environmental Assessment process. Members of Environmental Justice communities will learn about the Environmental Justice Technical Advisory Group that is being created as part of the effort and how they can join an Environmental Justice Stakeholder Working Group or suggest someone else.
The meetings will be held:
• Oct. 7, 6 to 8 p.m., focusing on New York;
• Oct. 12, 6 to 8 p.m., focusing on New Jersey; and
• Oct. 13, 6 to 8 p.m., focusing on Connecticut.
Those who wish to register to speak at any of the meetings can do so by visiting the Central Business District Tolling Program’s web portal at new.mta.info/project/CBDTP or by calling (646) 252-6777.
