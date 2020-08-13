The Public Schools Athletic League announced last Friday that the fall season is postponed because of the pandemic.
“While we are anxious to reconvene PSAL activities, safeguarding the health and safety of our athletes is our top priority and sports programming will not return until it is safe to do so,” the league said in a statement posted on its website, adding that the Department of Education will monitor city, state and health officials’ updates to determine an appropriate return date.
Cardozo High School boys basketball coach Ron Naclerio called the decision “common sense.”
He said he’s praying that the PSAL will follow the lead of the California Interscholastic Federation and push fall sports back to the spring.
“These are unprecedented times and you need to have unprecedented solutions,” he said, noting that two-sport athletes would be negatively impacted.
He would rather see it “done right” than cramming to have an abbreviated six-week season. Naclerio also misses seeing his players and fellow coaches.
“I have no biological family,” he said. “Cardozo basketball is my family and now I can’t see them. Now I’m losing my mind.”
Cardozo guard Andrew Laing is entering his senior season and is looking to impress college coaches in hopes of receiving a scholarship offer.
“It’s like a statement year for me,” he said.
Laing found a positive in the situation, noting that it gives him more time to “work, train and get better. That’s the upside.”
He’s been lifting weights at home and honing his basketball skills at different parks. When the city removed rims from public courts to help discourage people from going out, Laing’s mother bought him a hoop for the backyard.
“Nobody thought something like this would happen,” he said.
Forest Hills High School basketball head coach Ben Chobhaphand also agreed with the PSAL’s decision.
“Delayed is better than canceled,” he said, joking that the PSAL can pick up a bubble site for all the games to be played in like the NBA has done.
Chobhaphand believes outdoor sports will be easier to resume.
“I don’t know about high school basketball yet,” he said.
During the summer, Chobhaphand has been spending more time with his family and watching the WNBA, which he praised as “meticulous and organized.” The NBA, by comparison, is more about individual talent taking over games, in his opinion.
“The kids think that’s basketball,” Chobhaphand said. “That’s not basketball.”
Adam Achehboune is entering his senior season at Forest Hills and wants to play.
“It’s the year to do what we are supposed to do,” said the center and power forward.
The Rangers went 12-4, good enough for first place in the division last season.
“Our team is filled with a lot of good guys,” Achehboune said. “If we have a season, we could go really far and take the whole thing.”
He would get to the park early in the morning to exercise and work on his basketball skills but even that was complicated when the rims were removed.
“That really sucked,” Achehboune said. “I was looking forward to at least working out. That was the only place I could play ball.”
Without a season, college coaches will have to look at previous seasons to determine how good a player is.
“If he struggled it may not reflect well,” Achehboune said.
The spring season was cut short when all PSAL activities were suspended on March 12, including games, practices, try-outs and special events as the coronavirus crisis spread rapidly in New York.
Campus Magnet High School volleyball coach Neil Griffenberg is looking forward to the return of sports, saying the student-athletes need activities and exercise.
“It’s also all the positive things they learn: teamwork, responsibility, leadership,” the Cambria Heights coach said.
