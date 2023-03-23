The PS 94 RoboPandas finished off another successful season as the FIRST Lego League robotics team won the “Rising Star” Award at the NYC FLL Championship, which took place at the Bronx High School of Science on March 12.
Before that, the team won second place in Robot Design and a “golden ticket” in the qualifiers, which allowed them to skip past the semifinals to the finals.
“We’re very proud of their accomplishments,” said PS 94 Principal Laura Avakians. “This is a big FLL League, which is grades four through eight, so we’re competing against a lot of big kids.”
The team consists of fifth-graders Olivia An, Nathan Chen Liu, Skyler Do, Fernando Garcia, Julia Jun and Kyle Wang, all of whom donned their RoboPanda T-shirts and yellow clown wigs (which are meant to resemble a light bulb) during a virtual interview with the Chronicle this week.
Throughout the year, the six-person team worked toward perfecting their robot — which they named “Big Greg” — and in the process, polished their soft skills like teamwork and sportsmanship.
“You get to learn new things,” An said. “You have to build robots, you have to program ... at first, many of us didn’t know how to program.”
“We get to work together, which is really fun,” Chen Liu said. “I also enjoy how we had to build the robot and code it. It was really fun to see the process of coding the mission.”
Coach and computer science teacher Ellie Chung-Glus spoke to the team’s personal growth throughout the course of the season.
“Not only did they grow in the skills —research skills, robotic skills — I think they grew in their confidence of themselves and like, knowing that they can accomplish something, I think that’s really exciting to see,” she told the Chronicle. “At first, they’d never worked together before, they were quiet — they’re not so quiet anymore ... This is such a new experience and watching them from Day One to even today, that’s really exciting.”
