More than a year’s worth of construction at PS 173 in Fresh Meadows is set to begin soon.
According to a letter from the School Construction Authority to school parents and neighbors notifying them of the work, the building is due for some repairs to the roof, parapets and exterior masonry.
As part of the project, the building will also go through asbestos removal work, the SCA said in its letter. That will occur when the school is unoccupied. An environmental consultant will be on-site while asbestos-containing material is removed. The letter also says that the quality of the air in the school’s immediate vicinity will be monitored; tests are to be made available to the school and other interested parties.
Precisely when construction will start is not immediately clear; Department of Buildings records show that permits for scaffolding and a construction fence were obtained at the beginning of the month. The letter notifying the community is dated Dec. 23.
Construction will not disrupt school operations, as work will be done between 3 and 11 p.m. on weekdays while school is in session, the same letter says. On weekends and school holidays, construction will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those hours are on the table for this summer, as well.
Per SCA records, the work is projected to cost upwards of $6.8 million. Construction is expected to conclude in the spring of 2024.
