Flushing’s own PS 154 is in for an upgrade.
Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) announced earlier this week that she has secured $250,000 worth of funding for a new computer lab at the school.
The space will be upgraded with 36 new desktop computers, two new color printers, a Promethean board and a document camera, Rozic’s office said. The procurement process for those purchases is expected to begin this summer.
“Having updated technology is crucial for engagement and learning across the board,” Rozic said in a statement. “I understand the importance of prioritizing funding for our youngest scholars. Every student deserves to have the technology and resources necessary in order to learn and grow.”
The new gear will be an asset to the school’s digital arts program, which gives fifth-graders the chance to try their hand at graphic design. It will also be used by the school’s Math Problem-Solving Lab.
Principal Pamela Gathers said she and the school’s mathematicians were grateful for the new funding.
“This technology gives our students access to engaging high-interest learning opportunities,” she said in a statement.
The funding is made possible through the State and Municipal Facilities Program, Rozic’s office told the Chronicle. Using that same program, Rozic was able to allocate $375,000 for a new student publication center at Townsend Harris High School in October.
