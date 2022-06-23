PS 120 English language arts and social studies teacher Anastasia Difino is the latest recipient of the Flag Award for Teaching Excellence, winning $25,000 as well as a $10,000 grant for the school.
The award is presented annually to one public school teacher from each of the city’s five boroughs who have demonstrated exceptional commitment, passion and creativity in the classroom.
Difino was recognized for her contributions to the Flushing school’s fourth- and fifth-grade curriculums, which she wrote and introduced to her colleagues. Both encourage teachers to take a thematic approach to lesson content and to take on smaller concepts while fostering deep inquiry from students. One such example is her “Christopher Columbus — Hero or Villain” unit.
Her class is used as a “lab classroom,” in which the Department of Education films her classes to help instruct other teachers. Difino is also piloting the Department of Education’s “Civics for All” program.
“The work I do, the time and energy I put toward my students and my school community come naturally to me, it never feels like a job,” Difino said in a statement. “It’s something I love with all my heart — to see their smiles, their growth, to see them shine, to see my school community thrive.”
Difino plans to put the school’s grant money toward expanding the Civics for All program, among other things.
