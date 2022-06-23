Parents, teachers and education leaders are continuing to protest proposed budget cuts to the city Department of Education’s budget to the tune of $215 million.
Last Friday morning, Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst), state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights), Make the Road NY, the Alliance for Quality Education and the group Desis Rising Up and Moving rallied outside of PS 69 to condemn the proposed cuts and call for their reversal before the budget goes into effect on July 1st.
“We’re standing now in front of my children’s school, which is looking at an over $400,000 cut,” said Ramos.
“PS 89, a few blocks over, is getting $1.3 million cut from its budget. This community was the epicenter of the epicenter of the pandemic — these children have gone through unfathomable loss, and for the mayor to hide behind underenrollment rather than look for opportunities to ensure that we keep teachers from leaving the field, that we boost up mental health resources, and ensure that our children recover learning losses, is reprehensible.
“We did not fight tooth and nail to bring every penny of Foundation Aid back to Queens, only for the Mayor and our colleagues in the Council to cut funding to public schools,” Ramos added.
City lawmakers reached a deal earlier this month to finalize a deal, made up of state, federal and city dollars, that slashes into budgets for the upcoming school year as federal pandemic funds dry up.
During the pandemic, budgets were not cut due to low enrollment but that policy appears to have been modified.
“We had a major drop in student population ... so what we’re doing — we are not cutting, we are adjusting the amount based on the student population,” the mayor said after the deal was reached.
Ramos said that when she saw Mayor Adams following the announcement, she could not keep from asking him about it and the first word out of his mouth, she said, was “underenrollment.”
“We’ve been able to allocate a ton of more funding to our education budget — at the state level, we deliver,” said Ramos. “So, as a parent, it was particularly disappointing to learn that this New York City Council budget would actually dig such great cuts into our school.”
“Even though the math might say that there are fewer students in any given school, unfortunately what those cuts mean in practice are actually cuts to the faculty, cuts to very essential components of our children’s education,” she told the Chronicle.
González-Rojas attended the press conference on Friday coming straight from a flamenco performance at her son’s school, part of the duel language program there, a program that is now on the “chopping block,” she said, due to the budget cuts.
She said on her way out of the assembly, the principal pulled her aside, “devastated by the cuts she is facing and the decisions she has to make.”
González-Rojas got choked up as she said that her child’s own teacher told her that day that her job was being cut altogether.
“Over six million dollars will be cut from New York City schools in my Assembly district, which includes the neighborhoods of Corona, East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, and Woodside. That means jobs for teachers and social workers will be cut and schools will be even more overwhelmed than they already are. This community is made up by a majority of communities of color and immigrant families. The proposed cuts by the mayor are unconscionable at a time when we are trying to keep our children safe and healthy in our schools. We demand that he and the Council get back to the table and restore these cuts,” said González-Rojas.
“I’m flabbergasted by these proposed cuts,” said Simone Dornbach, a volunteer with the Alliance for Quality Education and a member of Community Education Council District 28.
“My children go to a small school which for years has always had to juggle a small budget. A neighboring school will have to manage a 24 percent cut in their budget, which is more than $1 million. This is not right. We demand the Mayor and Council restore the $215 million in cuts to education and fully fund our schools,” Dornbach said at Friday’s press conference.
Fahd Ahmed, executive director of Jackson Heights-based group Desis Rising Up and Moving, said he does not buy the excuse of underenrollment.
“If enrollment goes down and you cut funding, it’s not like you’re going to take that money away ... and spend less on food, spend less on books,” he said.
“You’re going to take away from central infrastructure. You’re going to take away from teachers, administrators, counselors, nurses ... that’s the problem with just using pupil-based funding as a guide for making cuts.”
Other groups throughout Queens continue to push back on the cuts as well.
The group Full is Fair, led by retired Bayside High School Principal Michael Athy and Citywide Council on High Schools Vice President Ted Leather, wrote a letter to the Panel for Education Policy ahead of its monthly meeting today, Thursday.
“The result of your not listening to the public comments and not insisting on a full formula for funding from the DOE has resulted in reductions to the basic dollar figures allocated to schools and extensive cuts to school budgets-unrelated to any drops in school enrollments,” the letter read.
It continued, “Prior to and at your June 23rd meeting, you will be hearing from numerous constituencies concerning the reductions in Fair Student Funding (FSF) to school budgets enacted by the DOE in anticipation of lowered enrollments.”
