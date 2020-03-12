Opponents of the Brooklyn Queens Connector streetcar proposal enjoyed something of home court advantage Tuesday night as the city’s Economic Development Corp. hosted its fifth pubic workshop at the CUNY School of Law in Long Island City.
Shortly after the start of the meeting, a large group, made up largely of CUNY students and community activists who have opposed the BQX, flooded the room in which the EDC had set up information stations for attendees on various aspects.
Speakers criticized the proposal as a gift to wealthy real estate interests looking to develop the Queens and Brooklyn waterfront along the East River.
The BQX, as it is called, is a proposed 11-mile streetcar system that would begin in Astoria, running from just north of 27th Street to Red Hook in Brooklyn and stopping north of the Gowanus Canal. The original plans called for a route of up to 16 miles stretching farther into Brooklyn. Existing plans call for construction of a new bridge across Newtown Creek between Vernon Boulevard in Queens and Manhattan Avenue in Brooklyn.
The city is backing it as a needed north-south option for up to 400,000 people in Queens and Brooklyn who live near the proposed route.
Amid posters critical of the project and chants of “Hey, hey, ho, ho, EDC has got to go!” multiple speakers said the streetcars and the potential for luxury residential development would bring increased property taxes — the city is counting on higher property assessments or “value capture” to pay for up to half of the $2.7 billion startup costs.
They said that would lead to gentrification through higher rents and the inability of many existing residents to keep up with rising taxes.
Others said the city would get more bang for its money investing the sum in buses and better subway service; said that EDC right now has no way of guaranteeing that a streetcar would have free transfers to and from subways; and questioned the wisdom of placing streetcar tracks in a coastal flood zone.
Jenny Dubnau of Jackson Heights isn’t a student at the law school, but carried a sign.
“I’m an artist and I used to be in Long Island City with other artists,” she said. “Then our rent went up 40 percent. I know about gentrification.”
She and others attended a student-run opposition presentation an hour prior to the BQX meeting and one floor below.
The Chronicle was asked to leave the meeting, which was advertised on the same Eventbrite site as the EDC session, as coverage had not been arranged with school communications officials.
The project still had its supporters on hand upstairs, including Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce and a member of Friends of the BQX.
Grech said the streetcars would be faster and cleaner than additional buses, and represent a chance to bring badly needed transportation infrastructure to the area.
“This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity,” Grech said.
Christopher Hrones of the city’s Department of Transportation said buses and other alternatives will come under further review as environmental studies progress.
He said the question of underground infrastructure that would be disrupted is largely the responsibility of the owner, with the city having to move its own pipes, wires and other things, and private utilities and companies responsible for theirs. Hrones also said along some narrow streets or areas with low clearance there could be the possibility for some limited wireless operation.
In regard to a 2018 report that said among other things that the proposed route might be in conflict with the operation of some facilities such as fire stations and sanitation sites, Hrones said such problems have been dealt with in other cities.
“All agencies would be in contact with each other,” he said.
After leaving the room with the informational setups the protesters went to a workshop where residents were sitting down with engineers and facilitators with large maps to offer their suggestions.
Their chanting grew increasingly louder, to the annoyance of several people who were in the room. One had attended the student meeting earlier in the evening.
“I listened to what they had to say,” he said. A representative of Friends of the BQX wasn’t impressed with the protesters.
“We were disheartened to see one small but very vocal group attempt to hijack the latest BQX meeting by intimidating attendees, disrupting workshop groups, calling people names and defacing public materials,” according to a statement issued Wednesday. “While we respect the right to protest, their actions were designed to silence others. Residents who showed up to ask questions, learn more about the project, and provide feedback as part of an inclusive public process were unable to do so, leaving many with no choice but to leave.”
The project has been fraught with difficulties practically since Mayor de Blasio announced his support for it in April 2016.
It was at first projected to run between 14 and 16 miles with its southern terminus in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park. Construction was to begin in 2019 and end by 2024.
The city also said for two years that the cost would be no more than $2.5 billion and that it would be self-funding through value capture. Supporters repeatedly stood by the cost estimate, telling the Chronicle repeatedly it would be the same whether the route went over the Pulaski Bridge or required construction of a new span.
It was not until August 2018 that the city said the cost had gone up, and that it would require in addition between $1.3 and $1.4 billion in federal funding. By then the projected construction had been pushed back to 2024, with the first passengers in mid-2029.
