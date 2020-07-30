The state Senate and Assembly unanimously passed legislation aimed at preventing domestic abusers from harassing their victims through remotely controlled technology.
The bill, sponsored by Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) and Sen.Jamaal Bailey (D-Bronx), aims to protect domestic violence survivors by allowing for restraining orders that prohibit an abuser or harasser from controlling “smart” devices in a domestic abuse survivor’s home, vehicle or other property. Many smart devices, such as security locks, thermostats, doorbells, speakers, sprinklers, cameras and lighting, can be controlled through an app on a smartphone via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and can be used by abusers as a tool for harassment.
“New York needs to get smarter about protecting domestic violence survivors,” Rozic said in a statement. “No one should fall victim to technology intended to protect them merely because antiquated laws fail to recognize the advances of modern technology. This new legislation would allow for all New Yorkers to seek restraining orders that take into account smart technology and stop this modern form of abuse.”
Previous court-issued restraining orders did not explicitly include the prohibition of remote control of the victim’s devices by the abuser, providing a loophole for harassment.
“Although these devices can benefit many, the emergence of such technology also has created a de facto loophole in current law as related to orders of protections and victims of domestic violence,” said Bailey. “Survivors of domestic violence can now rest assured that they will be protected by the law from an emerging and often unseen danger — technological abuse. This bill addresses and closes this loophole.”
The bill, passed by the Assembly on July 21 and the Senate on July 22, comes after the NYPD reported an increase in domestic dispute calls during the pandemic. Data revealed there were 16,899 domestic violence radio runs during the month of March, a 17.3 percent increase from the previous month and a 9.5 percent increase from March of the previous year. Between February and March of 2020, there was a 4.5 percent increase in reports of domestic felony assault complaints.
Domestic violence radio run reports stayed essentially the same between 2017 and 2018, only increasing by 0.5 percent, but dropped by 2.1 percent during 2019. Reports for the first quarter of 2020 project an increase in domestic disputes as in previous years — there were 2,088 more radio runs in January, February and March of this year than during the same months in 2019.
Data from April, May and June have not been released at this time.
“To better protect survivors of domestic violence, we must recognize that continued harassment, surveillance or stalking can continue to occur remotely via smart devices,” said state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing), who acted as the Senate version’s co-sponsor. “This bill, which updates protective orders to prohibit control of connected devices by abusers, is a simple step we can take to keep pace with technology and improve safety for survivors.”
The legislation moves to Gov. Cuomo’s desk to be signed into law.
