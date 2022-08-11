The National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the conviction of those who intentionally destroyed at least one American oystercatcher egg in Breezy Point, the agencies announced in a press release this week.
The exact date and time of the incident is unknown but the destroyed egg was discovered on July 6. It had been broken on the back of a private property sign. Shards of glass were found around the egg shell and sign as well.
American oystercatchers are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act while another beach nester, the piping plover, is protected as a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act. Penalties under the ESA include $25,000 fines and up to six months in prison.
The USFWS is also offering rewards for other incidents of egg and nest destruction around New York City and Long Island this breeding season.
In May, approximately 57 American oystercatcher eggs and four piping plover eggs were taken from their nests in Arverne.
A dead piping plover adult was also found there at that time.
In June, protective fencing was destroyed in Arverne and individuals were observed installing tents in breeding areas.
After, three plover eggs were missing.
Through May and June, similar incidents occurred at Jones Beach and Robert Moses state parks.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact USFWS Special Agent Kathryn McCabe at (516) 825-3950, or 1 (844) FWS-TIPS (397-8477).
