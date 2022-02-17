Sex traffickers in a family-run operation who were sending young women and girls from Mexico into prostitution in the United States for more than a decade face up to 39 years in prison.
Francisco Melendez-Perez, 27, also known as Paco or El Mojarra, and Abel Romero-Melendez, 35, also known as La Borrega and Borrega, are from Queens. The remaining family members, Jose Miguel Melendez-Rojas, 45, Jose Osvaldo Melendez-Rojas, 46, and Rosalio Melendez-Rojas, 40, also known as Leonel, Wacho and El Guacho, are from Mexico, according to the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
Melendez-Perez and Romero-Melendez were sentenced to 25 and 20 years, respectively, while Jose Miguel Melendez-Rojas was sentenced to 39 years and six months and Jose Osvaldo Melendez-Rojas and Rosalio Melendez-Rojas were sentenced to 39 years and four months, according to the U.S, attorney. The defendants were convicted of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking of minors, interstate prostitution, alien smuggling and money laundering isn March 2020. They were also ordered to pay restitution.
“Through false promises of a better life, the defendants ensnared young, vulnerable victims in a sordid world of sex-trafficking and used violence and cruel threats to force them into prostitution,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a Feb. 10 statement.
A sixth family member, Fabian Reyes-Rojas, 42, also from Mexico, has pleaded guilty to a sex trafficking conspiracy charge and sex trafficking in December 2019. His sentencing is set for March 11.
From 2006 to 2017, the defendants transported vulnerable young women and girls from Mexico to the United States with promises of love, marriage and a better life to lure the women into romantic and sexual relationships, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The victims were first isolated from their families at the defendants’ home in Tenancingo, Mexico.
The victims were later sent to New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Long Island and throughout New York City, including Queens, to be prostituted, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney, told the Chronicle. The defendants would collect the proceeds generated and launder the money.
Six victim-witnesses who wanted to be identified as “Diana,” “Delia,” “Fabiola,” “Maria Rosalba,” “Daisy” and “Veronica,” testified against the defendants in front of a federal jury, along with four others, who were not named in the sentencing, the spokesman said.
Diana said that she was smuggled into the U.S. as a minor and forced to work as a prostitute and that when she tried to escape, Jose Miguel Melendez-Rojas raped her in front of Rosalio and Romero-Melendez, according to prosecutors. Delia said Melendez-Perez and his uncle Rosalio forced her into sex work at 14, and when she refused she was beaten. Fabiola and Maria Rosalba were threatened and faced physical abuse and forced abortions under the hands of Rosalio and Jose Osvaldo Melendez-Rojas. Reyes-Rojas forced Daisy into prostitution and Jose Miguel Melendez-Rojas threatened Veronica via her family.
The latter defendant said he would “chop [her] mother into little pieces,” if Veronica did not work in prostitution for his benefit, according to the U.S. attorney.
“Today’s lengthy sentence reflects the immeasurable harm the defendants’ brutality and exploitation inflicted on these young women and girls, and the commitment of this Office and its law enforcement partners to combating human trafficking in all its forms,” said Peace. “I applaud the courage shown by the victims who testified and hope that the sentences the Court meted out will help them find closure on their path to healing.”
Prosecutors say the victims will receive a combined $1,575,602 in restitution from the defendants, according to the U.S. attorney’s spokesman.
The prosecutor’s office and the Homeland Security Investigations New York Trafficking in Persons Unit investigated the case in conjunction with the HSI Mexico City Attaché Office, the Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, the State Department, the NYPD, Interpol and agencies in Mexico.
“The traffickers in this case used deception and coercion to sell dreams of a better life in the United States to young and impressionable women, who arrived only to be forced into a life of torment, misery, sexual abuse and prostitution at the hands of their captors,” HSI acting Special Agent-in-Charge Ricky Patel said. “The conviction and sentencing of these traffickers represent the culmination of an imperative investigation and could not have been possible without the cooperation and testimony of these brave victims, whose boundless courage led to justice for the heinous and reprehensible acts committed against them.”
