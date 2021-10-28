When Ali Tokko’s cigar burns down to the end, he knows he has spent about half an hour looking for parking in front of the Forest Park Co-op, where he has lived for the last three years. “Parking when you come home from work is terrible,” he said.
Tokko works for the United States Postal Service and gets home around 4:30 in the afternoon when many other people are also arriving home and looking for parking.
“It’s like deer hunters,” he said. “They’re on every corner, giving you dirty looks — everybody’s looking for parking.”
He is afraid to park on the opposite side of Woodhaven Boulevard, where there is less lighting at night, out of concerns over theft or break-in.
There have been five instances of grand larceny auto in the 102nd Precinct so far this month as compared to two in October of last year, according to NYPD crime data.
In the mornings on his days off, sometimes Tokko drops his wife off at work and comes back to smoke his cigar and observe. People drive onto Woodhaven, park their cars alongside the co-op and then get on the bus, he said.
“If they make it angled parking, maybe we’ll have like a few extra spots,” he said.
One elected official has proposed just that and more as part of a plan she hopes would create about 75 new spots around the co-op.
“We need to make it happen — the first step was meeting with the commissioner,” said Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven). “It’s a process to make it happen but I’m glad we started it.”
In early September Rajkumar met with Department of Transportation Commissioner Nicole Garcia to identify different areas that could be used to add new parking spaces.
As the Chronicle has previously reported, the plan includes turning the median striping on the Woodhaven Boulevard service road into parking, creating angled parking on 98th Street between Woodhaven and Park Lane South, shortening the Woodhaven Boulevard-Myrtle Avenue bus stop and creating one additional spot at the end of the unused service road that stretches out of Forest Park onto Woodhaven.
There was controversy at the time about aspects of the plan that were unclear. An initial announcement said park space would be used, though that was not meant to be the case.
A courtyard on 98th Street was considered early on but was decided against as it is privately owned and valued by seniors as a sitting area, said Rajkumar’s chief of staff Vjola Isufaj.
“We have to see what the city’s willing to do and then we go from there,” said Rajkumar. “People literally come in and say, ‘You have to do something about parking.’”
Isufaj recalled a woman in recent weeks coming into the office with only socks on her feet because she ran down from her apartment to avoid getting a parking ticket in an area where it’s unclear if parking is allowed.
“It was not her first time getting a ticket there,” said Isufaj. “She had to pick up an extra shift at UPS, to make sure that she was able to pay that $150.”
Kenneth Mankowitz, president of Forest Park Cooperative Section 1, knows parking is a struggle.
“The lack of parking has been a continuous source of frustration for residents of the Forest Park Co-Ops,” he said in a statement.
“Her plan to create angled parking on 98th St. and open up spots on the Woodhaven Service Road are common sense solutions that many of us support. Her suggestion to narrow the bus stop lane outside Don Tequila to open up spots would be a huge boost to co-op residents.” He added that many of those spots were at one point used for parking but removed.
A DOT spokesperson responded in an email, “We are still reviewing the request to see if parking can be added to Woodhaven Boulevard.” The exact time frame is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.