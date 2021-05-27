The New York City Advisory Commission on Property Tax Reform will host virtual hearings on its 10 preliminary recommendations, scheduled for Queens on June 9, the Bronx on June 14 and Manhattan on June 16. All hearings will begin at 6 p.m.
Anyone wishing to testify must register online at least 24 hours in advance at www1.nyc.gov/site/propertytaxreform/index.page.
City leaders for years have claimed interest in changing property tax regulations that result in having many residents in low- and middle-income neighborhoods paying higher rates than those in more well-to-do neighborhoods.
Advocates this week formally requested that the U.S. Department of Justice intervene with a civil rights investigation, calling the existing structure discriminatory.
Those who cannot attend but wish to submit testimony can do so by email as PropTaxInfo@propertytaxcommission.nyc.gov, or through an online portal at on.nyc.gov/34l1vjT.
— Michael Gannon
