Bruno Rinaldi has been in the restaurant business for 54 years; and you don’t need to see him shake his head to suspect he is doing so when talking about the city’s new regulations prohibiting propane heaters for outdoor dining this winter.
The city is requiring that restaurants choosing to have outdoor heating this winter buy and install costly gas or electric equipment, both of which require city permits and inspections and the hiring of a master plumber or electrician to do the work.
“Of course it’s going to hurt,” said Rinaldi, owner of Bruno Ristorante on Cross Bay Boulevard in Howard Beach. “Since September, when the city said we had to check vaccines, we’ve lost 25 percent of our business. Now we can’t use propane ... If they keep piling on and piling on — I’m 72 years old. I don’t need this. At some point I may have to decide to close down.”
The propane cylinders were permitted last winter under the city’s emergency conditions when the government and business community were trying to save the restaurant industry. Mayor de Blasio, however, has said in published reports that the new regulations are in keeping with the FDNY’s recommendations with an emphasis on safety. A 20-pound canister of propane, for example, has the potential explosive power to destroy an entire building, the Mayor’s Office said, citing a 2009 case.
There is a $21 million program administered by the city Department of Small Business Services that will provide grants of up to $5,000 to help restaurants doing less than $1 million in annual business offset the cost of new systems. SBS and the FDNY also are running education campaigns for businesses through Jan. 1.
Loycent Gordon, owner of Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven, said it did not impact him directly.
“When they started this last year, we decided with all the strings that were attached that it wasn’t worth it,” Gordon said. “You had to store the propane off-site. We didn’t want the time or cost. We didn’t have the staff to go get it and bring it back.”
But Gordon did acknowledge that the new rules could hurt some of his colleagues in the business.
“Restaurants have learned to pivot quickly. That’s life under Covid,” Gordon said. “But if things keep piling on and piling on ...”
“It’s a challenge with a lot of new rules,” said Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York Restaurant Association. “There’s a lot of uncertainty.” Fleischut and Gordon both would like state government to do more to help the industry.
Elizabeth Lusskin, president of the Long Island City Partnership, also questioned the timing.
“Of course safety always comes first,” Lusskin said in an email. “But it is unfortunate that the directive came out so late, after many restaurants have already had to make their plans to survive the winter months. Given that we are still dealing with the pandemic, outdoor seating continues to be the lifeline for countless businesses, many of which are still not making anything approaching pre-pandemic profits.”
Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, also criticized the move.
“This news is another chilling setback for the city’s financially devastated restaurant industry,” Rigie said in an emailed statement. “Many struggling restaurateurs and barkeepers are concerned that having fewer reliable and affordable heating options amid frigid temperatures will freeze out badly needed customers and revenues during the winter months.
“Businesses that don’t have outdoor electric or natural gas heaters are not going to be able to keep their patrons warm, whether it’s diners who aren’t permitted to eat indoors because they aren’t vaccinated, or who are vaccinated but aren’t comfortable eating inside yet.”
Information on the city’s regulations and the permitting processes is available online at nyc.gov/openrestaurants or by calling 311.
