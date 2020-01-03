The end of 2019 was about living on promises.

A group of promising young athletes from Howard Beach and Ozone Park showed New York who was the best ladies softball team in the state.

A promise the federal government made to protect the neighborhoods along the shoreline of Jamaica Bay from a repeat of the damage caused by Sandy in 2012 is still unfulfilled.

The city promised to get to the bottom of a disastrous sewage backup that ruined scores of houses in a 40-block area of South Ozone Park. Then the city discovered that it had no one to blame but itself.

And with the promise of a better year ahead, here’s a review of what happened in South Queens during the last half of 2019.

July

The Ozone Howard Little League Major Team stormed its way to the New York State Championship with remarkable ease — giving the young ladies’ league its first state title ever.

Suddenly, the longtime dream of sending a team to the World Series in Oregon was alive and kicking in the week after July 4.

At the Eastern regional championships in Bristol, Conn., it looked like the ladies were on their way — 32 runs in their first three games, a huge offensive showing.

But after cruising through their first few games in the regional tournament, the Bulldogs were eliminated with two hard losses in a single day.

The Cinderella run ended when they lost to the New Jersey state champs, 5-0, with the bases loaded and the tying run waiting to come to bat.

“Obviously, it was a sad night. But they never gave up,” said Tiffani Spinelli, who has been coaching this team with Lou Piazza since the players were eight years old.

“This has been a dream for me,” said Spinelli, who played in the Ozone Howard Little League when she was growing up and had coached in the league since she was a teenager.

“No team in Ozone Howard, girls or boys, has ever gone this far before,” she said.

*

What started as a few, low-flying copters a day have turned into a parade of choppers, five or six per hour, swooping over homes heading for the airport in July.

“The planes went away and the copters came to take their place,” said Peter McMahon, a contractor who lives in Old Howard Beach.

“The amount of noise coming from these copters is absurd.”

The source of the heavy new traffic appears to be several new commuter heli- copter services that launched in the last three months, offering to ferry passengers from Manhattan to JFK for just $200.

According to the websites for the new services, the helicopter ride takes only eight minutes, compared to an hour or more via taxi.

*

As the math of an unprecedented, month-long electoral recount turned inevitably against her, public defender Tiffany Cabán conceded the Democratic nomination for Queens district attorney to Borough President Melinda Katz.

The margin of victory: 55 votes out of nearly 90,000 cast.

In November in something of an anticlimax, Katz won the Queens DA race with 75 percent of the vote over Joe Murray, the cop-turned-lawyer who ran on the Republican line.

“We know that together we will end cash bail,” Katz said in her victory speech at Queens County Democratic headquarters in Forest Hills that acknowledged a large popular surge in the borough for criminal justice reform.

“We know that together we will protect workers and make our work sites safe for our workers out there. We know that together we will protect immigrant rights and make sure we don’t have ICE agents in a court of law and in our courtroom because that’s not how you get justice.”

•

A mother and her 7-year-old daughter died July 21 in a fast-moving, two-alarm fire that swept through their Richmond Hill home in the midst of a summer heat wave.

The woman’s two teenage sons were injured, one critically, by the fire that may have been caused by a faulty air-conditioner cord, officials said. The house did not have smoke detectors.

Silvia Umana, 51, a pharmacist and single mother from El Salvador, and her daughter, Guadalupe, died in the wood-frame house on 117th Street and Atlantic Avenue before help could arrive.

More than 100 firefighters needed nearly an hour to bring the fire under control and keep it from spreading to other houses on the block, officials said.

August

Pedestrian fatalities on Woodhaven Boule- vard have happened often enough in the past decade, but they can sometimes escape notice.

However, the hit-and-run death of a 56-year-old Dunkin’ Donuts worker July 25 shortly after 5 a.m. was gruesomely out of the ordinary.

Sivanaintha Perumal, known as Shiva, was struck so hard by a car headed southbound on Woodhaven and 91st Avenue that he was knocked out of his pants.

His body was thrown or dragged more than 100 feet beyond the crosswalk, landing on the bridge over Atlantic Avenue.

“They heard the sound two blocks away,” said Kenichi Wilson, head of Community Board 9, who lives nearby.

A dozen Woodhaven residents later staged an unusual protest at the spot where Perumal, a native of India who had left his family behind to work in America more than decade ago, was killed.

When the traffic lights on the boulevard turned red, the protesters walked onto the crosswalk and silently held their signs up for stopped motorists to see.

“Speed kills people like us,” read one of the protest signs.

The protesters scurried back to safety before the lights changed back to green.

“The cars are flying at that hour,” said Ed Wendell, who organized the protest. “It’s a scary place to be.”

*

A law prohibiting job discrimination on the basis of religious garb seemed so in keeping with life in multicultural New York, most legislators always figured there had to be one on the books already.

But that turned out not to be the case.

Leaders of religious minorities hailed Gov. Cuomo in August for finally signing into law a bill that penalizes employers who refuse to hire or promote workers based solely on their clothes, beards or head covering.

“Finally, in a state as diverse as ours, people of faith no longer have to choose between their religion and their jobs,” said Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), surrounded by leaders of several Sikh and Muslim civic groups as well as other lawmakers from Queens.

*

Complaints about the condition and safety of Charles Park in Howard Beach are nearly as old as the park itself, which was put under the control of the National Park Service in 1972.

As a national park, it has to compete for money with sites like the Statue of Liberty and the federal agency has never seemed to have the resources or attention span to deal with what essentially is a neighborhood park.

In August, Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) figured out a novel way to provide city cleanup money to the federal government by funneling it through a third party, the Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy.

The first financial aid package, about $55,000 in all, went to fix up the entrance and install plants along paths and near the beach.

September

A 33-year-old parolee from Brooklyn, wearing an ankle-bracelet locator that could monitor his whereabouts, was charged with the daylight rape of a Lindenwood mom in her apartment in early September.

Cops identified a suspect within a few hours, officials said, but did not want to tip him off before he was cuffed two days later.

The slow flow of information from police about the attack stirred anxiety and anger in the close-knit neighborhood.

Deputy Inspector Brian Bohannon, com- manding officer of the 106th Precinct, and John Ryan, the acting district attorney of Queens, agreed to provide a briefing, unusual for a case at the very beginning of the legal process, at a civic association meeting attended by more than 200 people.

“I’m agreeing with you that all the infor- mation you were looking for was not provided to you and I’m sorry for that,” Bohannon told the overflow crowd.

*

The federal government yanked more than $50 million it had promised to build a storm-resistant berm through Spring Creek Park to protect Howard Beach and Lindenwood from the damage caused by another Hurricane Sandy.

Since 2015, construction of a barrier in Spring Creek Park has been a centerpiece of government plans to prevent a repeat of the 2012 disaster that struck neighborhoods south of the Belt Parkway.

The original design, released last year, called for the construction of a berm 17 feet high and 50 feet wide at the crest. It would run parallel to the water and stretch from the foot of the Joseph P. Addabbo Bridge on Crossbay Boulevard to the Belt Parkway south of Lindenwood.

State officials said in November they are not giving up on the project and will find the money elsewhere.

Still, the delay means not one flood-damage prevention project proposed after Sandy seven years ago has been implemented, Roger Gendron, head of the Hamilton Beach Civic Association, pointed out.

*

Danielle Lam, one of four presenters who travel the country giving out prize money in the Publishers Clearinghouse Sweepstakes, had a special interest in last September’s $10,000 winner.

Lam, who grew up in Old Howard Beach, was about to surprise a lucky fellow in Lindenwood with the famous, oversized check.

“I’ve been doing this job for 11 years and never had a winner in Howard Beach before,” she said.

The winner, Kern Simmons, 31, who uses a wheelchair, said he had no idea how he was going to spend the money.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” he shrugged

.

October

A 25-minute commuter train ride from Howard Beach to Midtown Manhattan?

Sounds too good to be true.

But, a much-delayed MTA report, released in October, on the feasibility of restarting train service on the old Rockaway Beach Branch right-of-way says it’s possible.

However, there’s a catch. The cost to reopen the line as a spur of the Long Island Rail Road is estimated at $6.7 billion or $9 billion to make it a subway line.

Commissioned in 2016 and released nearly two years after it was first promised, the report is a “sketch planning level” engineering assessment of what it would take to rebuild the 3.6-mile LIRR line originally built in the 1880s and closed in 1962 for lack of ridership.

Transit advocates, however, are not the only ones with designs on the right of way.

A powerful lobby has grown in the past few years advocating that the land be made into a linear park, similar to the High Line in Manhattan.

The final decision will be up to Gov. Cuomo, who so far has avoided saying whether he favors a park or a train line.

*

There just wasn’t enough room in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church Sept. 29 for all the parishioners who wanted to see the final Mass given by the Rev. Paul Palmiotto before his retirement.

Latecomers had to perch on the front steps outside the Ozone Park church and listen to the service through the open doors.

The pastor was diagnosed earlier this year with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“Father Paul” spoke only briefly at the Mass, thanking the congregation for its support, then headed off after nearly 40 years in the priesthood to his new home in Florida.

November

It took nearly a month but the city finally said the cause of the disastrous sewer backup that flooded scores of homes in waste-polluted water on Thanksgiving weekend was a 42-inch pipe that collapsed — not a buildup of turkey fat poured down drains.

On the Saturday night after Thanksgiving, residents reported their basements began flooding around 1 a.m. The foul-smelling effluent spewed out of toilets and shower drains and rose to several feet in some homes. The losses in some houses were total.

The determination that the Department of Environmental Protection was to blame allowed the city to start paying homeowners for the damage caused by the backup, including immediate funds to replace ruined boilers, hot-water heaters, washing machines and dryers.

At a press conference the day after the sewage spewed into the basements of more than 70 houses in the area, officials speculated that kitchen grease poured down drains during Thanksgiving dinner cleanup was to blame.

“That was hurtful,” said Grace Johnson, a resident of Inwood Street in the center of the affected area. “We all knew that wasn’t true.”

December

Police fanned out around Lindenwood in the first week of December looking for clues to the identity of a vandal who spray-painted racist messages onto fences, tree trunks and sidewalks.

The graffiti was as extensive as it was obscene, defacing long stretches of fencing in front of three houses on 151st Avenue near 81st Street.

“One day I will come back to this and see how successful I am!” read one message.

The racist overtones of the messages and the fact that the perpetrator or the perpetrators left a chilling threat to “come back” seemed to be most unnerving.

A cleanup effort that included neighbors, civic groups and an auxiliary police officer from the 106th Precinct removed nearly all traces of the vandalism within 36 hours.