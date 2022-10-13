The city has launched a new initiative to provide students with additional social-emotional well-being support with the intention of guiding them to academic success.
Project Pivot, which took an investment of around $9 million, will operate in 138 schools that were selected based on a combination of safety factors and academics including number of suspensions, incidents and chronic absenteeism among students, according to a press release from the Department of Education.
Thirteen Queens schools will be included.
“Project Pivot will utilize our anti-violence community-based organizations to provide safety and violence prevention, student counseling and mentoring, and more at our public schools,” said Mayor Adams at a press conference at the DOE headquarters in the Tweed Courthouse last Thursday.
“Every young person deserves a chance to succeed inside and outside of school, and it is our responsibility to provide the resources and wraparound supports to make that happen,” said Schools Chancellor David Banks.
“This initiative will open doors and present new opportunities to our next generation of leaders and change makers of New York City,” he said.
Community-based organizations will provide leadership and career readiness, enrichment and more and their strategies will include social-emotional support, violence-interruption techniques, safe corridors to assist in keeping students safe to and from school and offering extended-learning opportunities.
“With Project Pivot, our young people will not only be connected with the critical resources provided by our stellar community-based organizations — they will be able to walk down pathways to prosperity that were previously thought to be off limits,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards in a statement.
