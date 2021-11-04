Days after spray-painted markings were made and construction began, Queens Village residents on Oct. 27 received a notice about the gas main upgrade being made on 105th Avenue from 220th to 225th streets from National Grid.
“We apologize,” National Grid spokeswoman Karen Young told the Queens Chronicle via email. “Customers should have been notified. The notifications have been distributed and our project management team is available to answer any questions. We are committed to keeping our customers, communities and stakeholders informed about our work.”
Residents who have general questions about the project can call (718) 270-5777, Young added.
Charlton D’Souza, a resident of the area, was happy to get the notice, though he finds it flawed, and observed other problems that have arrived with the project, first reported on in last week’s Chronicle.
“It looks like junk mail, it was folded in people’s mailboxes and they didn’t give us the name of the onsite manager or the community liaison, it’s just a general phone number,” said D’Souza. “The other day the garbage truck couldn’t pick up the garbage because they couldn’t come down the street. So we are already seeing the effects of this. What will happen when it snows? Will the plows be able to come down?”
Instead of a garbage pickup on Tuesday, Oct. 26, waste was picked up much later around 3 a.m. the next day, according to D’Souza.
When the work to the gas system has been completed, the area will be paved with temporary asphalt to make the excavation safe, according to the pamphlet provided to residents from National Grid. Afterward, the temporary asphalt condition will be restored within 60 days by slightly enlarging the excavation and placing a more compacted base material, which will be installed and left slightly below the road grade. Ten days after a base pavement is installed, final restoration should be completed.
Customers who receive new gas lines to their homes will be responsible for the final landscape restoration of concrete, brick, asphalt and landscaping work on their private property, added the utility company. Any lawn areas, shrubs or vegetation affected by the work will be restored within 60 days. Grass areas will be raked and seeded and areas affected by work performed in winter will be restored in the late spring.
If customers have concerns about street and property repairs, they may call 1 (800) 490-0045, according to the notice. National Grid meters may need to be relocated (at no charge) to the outside of a home or business.
To connect the new gas main to homes or businesses, a construction crewmember will contact property owners about upgrading individual gas lines at least 24 to 48 hours in advance by scheduling the work, which will take one day to install but will result in a temporary interruption of natural gas service while the work is taking place, according to National Grid. An example of the process can be viewed at ngrid.com/serviceline in a 104-second video.
D’Souza says there has also been an interruption to the water too.
“I’m also concerned about a huge water bill,” said D’Souza. “The tap water is brown, so a crewmember said we have to run our water for it to be clear for five minutes to 10 minutes.”
The city Department of Environmental Protection says that running water for 10 minutes costs about a quarter.
“It is not uncommon for utility work in the streets to disturb nearby water mains and cause some residents to receive discolored water at the tap,” said DEP spokesman Edward Timbers. “The water is safe to use, but we encourage residents to run their taps for a few minutes or until the water runs clear and cold. This common sense flushing of the pipes does not lead to significant cost increases.”
