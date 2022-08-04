Middle school math teacher Sindy Schwan said she had one of her proudest moments ever on Tuesday with her Summer Rising class at PS 24 in Flushing.
“This morning, I gave them a full-on sixth-grade task and they were making so many connections from what they understood from fourth- and fifth-grade math to understand the sixth-grade content,” she told the Chronicle. “And I feel so comfortable with them moving forward, having a little bit of a leg up now that they’ve experienced some of these activities. It really was one of my proudest moments.”
That is a major benefit of the Department of Education’s program, especially as many students struggle with pandemic-related learning loss and social and emotional struggles.
Schwan describes the program to them as a “buffet” where they get to try a little bit of everything before the next school year — the main course.
PS 24 Principal Debra Cassidy said Summer Rising prevents what educators know as the “summer slide” or “summer slippage.”
“This prevents the learning loss and hopefully accelerates them to go even further and that’s so important after the pandemic, because so many of our children were far behind when they came back.”
Summer Rising is a mix of academics and enrichment that includes field trips, art and outdoor recreation. The first half of the day focuses on academics and then a community-based organization comes in after lunch — at PS 24 it is the Child Center for NY, which is based out of Forest Hills — and then the dancing, sports and board games begin.
Another important part is that the program is free, runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and provides kids with two meals a day. Kids from all over the city come to PS 24, said Cassidy, some because their parents might work in the area.
“I think that if this was something that was offered everywhere, it would be a huge game changer for all the kids,” said Schwan.
Summer Rising, which is in its second year, was in high demand across the city. Cassidy said the 280-seat capacity was filled in 20 minutes once applications opened.
“It’s not just about the academics and it’s not just about the activities,” said District 25 Deputy Superintendent Michael Dantona. “It’s about making sure that all of those things meld and that they’re not sitting isolated by themselves, not connecting with others.”
The kids at PS 24 were happy to get into the program, they told the Chronicle.
They shared their favorite things so far, which included sports, mainly basketball, and the different math and science activities, like a tin-foil boat competition in which the winner was able to hold 52 Jenga pieces, six scissors and 42 markers in hers.
Many students shared how they were happy to meet new students and play with friends after more than a year of remote learning.
“I think it’s kind of good because each of us has different techniques learned from each of our different schools,” said one student.
“I would say Summer Rising is an equal amount of learning and fun activities,” said Jason C., who is going into fifth grade.
