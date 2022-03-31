Advocates and elected officials are pushing for a $25 million program that would help keep restaurants open and provide food to the community to be included in the final state budget.
The New York State Restaurant Resiliency Program would support over 160 local restaurants and provide meals to more than 1 million food-insecure New Yorkers, supporters say.
Last Saturday, Assemblymembers Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst) and Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) and state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights) gathered at D’antigua restaurant in Jackson Heights along with the FoodStream Network, a platform that connects leaders in the food industry with local groups to distribute meals to food-insecure communities, and its coalition of restaurants, emergency food providers, food banks, and other nonprofits, to call on Gov. Hochul to include the program in the final 2023 state budget, due April 1.
“The Restaurant Resiliency Program is important because it supports our neighborhood restaurants who are the leaders in community food relief,” said Jonathan Forgash, founder of Queens Together, at the press conference.
“They have been the ones providing fresh-made, culturally appropriate meals to families in crisis,” he said.
In a press release, González-Rojas said, “Our restaurant industry is vital to the economic and cultural wellbeing of New York.”
“I’m proud to have advocated for the Restaurant Resiliency Program to be included in our Assembly one-house resolution but we must ensure that this funding is in the final enacted state budget,” she said.
“Over one million meals have been prepared and provided to New Yorkers as a result of this program and every mouth fed is our state government doing what it’s supposed to do. I urge our Governor and legislative leadership to fund the program again this year because no one should have to go hungry in our state.”
Last year, the program was funded through the Empire State Development Corporation and run by the Department of Agriculture and Markets but the funds have been spent.
According to the press release, there are now hundreds of restaurants across the state that have been approved to cook for the RRP but have not yet been able to begin preparing meals for neighborhood food pantries, where the lines are long due to the rising cost of food.
This coming year, Hochul proposes to keep the RRP and transfer its operation to the Department of Health. The Assembly’s budget plan allocated the $25 million toward the program, but the Senate’s did not.
