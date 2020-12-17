Since the city reopened its school buildings for 3-K through fifth-graders along with schools that specifically serve students with severe special needs, and pushed to transition as many of them to five-day schedules as possible, parents of special-needs students continue to demand a new approach.
Parent advocates seek to raise awareness that not all students with special needs attend District 75 schools, those which only enroll such students and opened last week. They say non-District 75 students are still not getting the priority they need.
Special Support Services, a group that advocates for special-education students, has documented an array of challenges that children and households have faced due to remote learning.
Julia Marie, the mother of a third-grade son who has autism and ADHD, said that his experiences with remote learning have been horrific. According to a behavioral therapist, forcing her son to sit in front of a screen for school is actively detrimental to his health.
“It’s brought out behaviors that we’ve never seen before. Things like self-harm. Bashing his head against the table — he’s never done anything like that. I have to hold him like he’s in a straightjacket, and all just to get him to stare at the screen,” Marie said.
Marie’s son is one of thousands of students who have Individualized Education Plans, documents detailing specialized services, but are not in District 75 schools. He is enrolled at a community program for students with special needs at PS 219 in Flushing. Luckily for Marie, at the end of November, her principal announced that overall the school had enough space to apply for five-day learning for all students.
But many students with IEPs are not so fortunate. Mayor de Blasio said Monday that a week after city schools began reopening for in-person learning, less than one-third of all schools that have returned to it are offering five days a week of face-to-face classes for students. On top of that, Marie clarified that her principal resisted the calls from her and other parents of students with special needs to establish a five-day schedule earlier in the semester.
Marie and another parent at the school said that on remote days, their student’s teacher would appear in an empty room, which indicated that there was enough space and capacity to go to five days for the special needs class earlier, but the principal was waiting until he could offer it to the entire student population.
The principal did not respond to the Chronicle’s request for comment.
Prior to last week’s reopening, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza sent a letter to all principals urging them to pay special attention to putting any students with disabilities on a five-day in-person schedule. But parent advocates Rachel Ford and Jenn Choi with Special Support Services pointed out that that guidance alone does not solve the problem facing special-needs students without more resources for schools.
“Principals are being asked by the central education team, which is ultimately led by the chancellor, to make five days a week possible, but asked to do so without any other extra support, so no additional staff, no additional resources,” said Ford.
Ford added that a big concern revolves around students in integrated co-teaching classes, who are required to have a special education teacher and general education teacher assigned to each of their classes.
She added she’s been hearing from parents of special-needs students that it’s common for ICT pairings to be split up as a result of the schedule changes, depriving special-needs students of their legally mandated services.
A survey that Special Support Services conducted from Oct. 7 to 26 found that out of 291 parents with ICT surveyed, 85 of them, or 29 percent, did not have two teachers for core subjects during in-person classes. From what Choi and Ford have heard anecdotally, the outlook has not improved with the reopening plan.
At a City Council hearing in October, city Department of Education officials said 84 percent of students got the services outlined in their IEPs in the 2019-20 year, but they could not answer what percentage of those services were being administered this year, according to Gothamist.
They also did not have a figure for how many students in ICT classes have both a general teacher and special education teacher assigned to each of their classes, as required by law.
The DOE did not respond with updated figures for this article but said its expectation is that all ICT classes have a co-teaching pair, and that the agency is working with schools to support staffing challenges and closely monitoring compliance.
“This just becomes a triaging situation for which there is no precedent. And so the school district has to be very clear on how to help and support principals as they make these really tough decisions,” Choi said.
