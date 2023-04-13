There’s still room for more college and high school students to attend Passion in Action!, the unique full day of mentoring set for April 22 in Western Queens.
Passion in Action! promises to bring young people together with “passionate professionals” in the arts, sciences, finance, women’s sports, nonprofit sector and more.
It’s free to attend, with signup and more details available under “special events” at queensworldfilmfestival.org or directly at bit.ly/3nyaoDu. It will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Charter School at 35-59 81 St. in Jackson Heights.
Attendees will get to learn from “filmmakers, artists, doctors, rappers, writers and others who have carved out their own career journeys despite the obstacles stacked against them,” the organizers said. “Plan on becoming inspired, motivated, and ready to create your own career journey.”
Producing the event is the leadership of the Queens World Film Festival, along with other entities. A fuller version of this notice is posted at bit.ly/3KTQOel.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
