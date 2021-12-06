Private sector in NYC must vax up: mayor

Mayor de Blasio announced Monday on MSNBC that there will be a vaccine mandate for private sector workers throughout New York City and taking effect on Dec. 27.
The mandate comes days after the mayor and Gov. Hochul made announcements that the Omicron varaint is in the Big Apple.
“We are aware of a case of the Omicron variant identified in Minnesota that is associated with travel to a conference in New York City, and we should assume there is community spread of the variant in our city,” de Blasio said in a prepared statement. “We are working closely with the State and the [Center for Disease and Control and Prevention], as well as the Javits Center’s event organizers, and our Test and Trace Corps will be contacting conference attendees. This conference required masks and complied with our Key2NYC requirement to mandate vaccination.”
Key2NYC, also known as the Key to NYC, is the mayor’s directive mandating proof of vaccination for people 12 and older who want entry to indoor dining, fitness and entertainment and other meeting spaces.
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus may have been present in the Netherlands and was spreading throughout Europe before it was detected by scientists in South Africa via their advanced genomic-surveillance (variant detection) program, according to nature.com.
“We are under attack in a different way from the coronavirus,” de Blasio said during his Dec. 6 interview on MSNBC. “We have Omicron as a new factor, we have colder weather, which is going to create additional challenges with the Delta variant, we got holiday gatherings. We in New York City decided to use a preemptive strike.”
De Blasio, said his “bold” first-in-the-nation measure is for private sector workers across the board, during his 70-second interview.
The mayor previously announced a mandate for city workers Oct. 20. The mayor said his office would also work with the business community to enforce the order.
The expansion of the vaccine mandate also includes lowering the Key2NYC vaccine requirement to age 5 and requiring two vaccine doses up from one, according to MSNBC.
Glenn Greenidge, the executive director of Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District, said he understood why the mayor ordered the workplace mandate, but the situation could cause hardships for smaller firms.
“I understand that everybody is trying to slow down this virus,” said Greenidge. “The smaller businesses may not have the capability [to adhere to] the mandate because of their employees.”
Greenidge found the situation to be “dicey” because employees may choose not to get vaccinated, leaving their companies without workers.
“It’s tough, some of the insurance policies are going up,” for employers who don’t have vaccinated workers, said Greenidge. “There are a lot of issues, but I don’t know if all small business could accommodate that ... I know overall it would support slowing down the pandemic. The bottom line is that we cannot afford another shutdown.”
Like Greenidge, Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, is concerned about the mandate’s impact on businesses.
“Throughout the pandemic, small businesses have gone above and beyond to keep their customers, employees and communities safe,” Grech said via email to the Queens Chronicle. “While we remain concerned about Covid-19, we are also worried about the impact that further restrictions will have on businesses. We hope the administration will work collaboratively with small businesses on vaccine mandates to ensure we are keeping our city safe while allowing our businesses to stay open.”
Leslie Ramos, the executive director of 82nd Street Partnership, a business improvement district in Jackson Heights, agrees with Grech.
“We applaud the Mayor’s efforts to contain the surge of Covid-19,” Ramos said to the Queens Chronicle via email. “However, this mandate will unfairly hurt the small businesses that are already overburdened with administrative mandates and inspections.”
Greenidge believes that the mandate is the lesser of two evils compared to any renewed shutdown.
“If the mandate is the worst of the evil, so be it,” said Greenidge. “But it’s not easy right now for these small businesses.”
The Bayside Village BID and the Woodhaven BID were not immediately available for comment. The Long Island City Partnership, another business improvement district, declined to comment.
As of Monday, there are eight cases of the omicron variant throughout the state — seven in the city and one case in Suffolk County, according to state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett.
“The Omicron variant is here, and as anticipated we are seeing the beginning of community spread,” said Bassett.
The virus has also spread to at least 17 states across the country, according to the CDC on Dec. 6.
Last week, in a joint press conference with de Blasio, Hochul and city Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, it was announced that an individual from Minnesota who tested positive for the virus was at the Jacob Javits Center during an anime conference, which had 15 entrepreneurs from Queens, was directly tied to people from throughout the city who got the variant — two of whom were from the World’s Borough, one was Brooklyn.
“We don’t know even whether they’re in the same household or the same neighborhood,” Hochul said about the two Queens people during the Dec. 2 press conference.
The person from Minnesota recovered from the virus, but there is no information as of yet if the individual was fully vaccinated, had one shot or had a booster shot or if the people who were exposed were fully vaccinated.
There were over 50,000 people at the three-day anime convention, which took place Nov. 19 to 21, according to Anime NYC, the host of the Japanese showcase pop culture showcase.
UPDATE
This story has been updated to include a comment from the 82nd Street Partnership and to note that the Long Island City Partnership declined to comment. The caption also has been edited.
(1) comment
In your photo cptiom, you editorialize by calling the new COVID mandates a “headache”. Better a headache than more deaths and lockdowns, which is what we are trying to minimize & avoid.
The caption has been edited to remove the word "headache."
— Ed.(Edited by staff.)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.