Mayor de Blasio announced Monday on MSNBC that there will be a vaccine mandate for private sector workers throughout New York City taking effect on Dec. 27.
“We are under attack in a different way from the coronavirus,” said de Blasio. “We have Omicron as a new factor, we have colder weather, which is going to create additional challenges with the Delta variant, we got holiday gatherings. We in New York City decided to use a pre-emptive strike.”
The mandate comes days after the mayor and Gov. Hochul made announcements that the Omicron variant is in the Big Apple.
“We are aware of a case of the Omicron variant identified in Minnesota that is associated with travel to a conference in New York City, and we should assume there is community spread of the variant in our city,” de Blasio said in a prepared statement. “We are working closely with the State and the [Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention], as well as the Javits Center’s event organizers, and our Test and Trace Corps will be contacting conference attendees. This conference required masks and complied with our Key2NYC requirement to mandate vaccination.”
Key2NYC, also known as the Key to NYC, is the mayor’s directive mandating proof of vaccination for people 12 and older who want entry to indoor dining, fitness and entertainment and other meeting spaces.
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus may have been present in the Netherlands and was spreading throughout Europe before it was detected by scientists in South Africa via their advanced genomic-surveillance (variant detection) program, according to nature.com.
On MSNBC, de Blasio said his “bold” first-in-the-nation measure is for private sector workers across the board, during his 70-second interview.
He said his office will also provide resources and accommodations to support small businesses and issue enforcement guidance on Dec. 15.
The mayor previously announced a mandate for city workers Oct. 20. The expansion of the rule also includes lowering the Key2NYC vaccine requirement to age 5 and requiring two vaccine doses up from one, according to MSNBC.
Not all are in support, and a Staten Island lawyer plans a class action suit to block the mandate, ABC reported Wednesday.
In Queens, Glenn Greenidge, the executive director of the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District, said he understood why the mayor ordered the workplace mandate, but the situation could cause hardships for smaller firms.
“I understand that everybody is trying to slow down this virus,” said Greenidge. “The smaller businesses may not have the capability [to adhere to] the mandate because of their employees.”
Greenidge found the situation to be “dicey” because employees may choose not to get vaccinated, leaving their companies without workers.
“It’s tough, some of the insurance policies are going up,” for employers who don’t have vaccinated workers, said Greenidge. “There are a lot of issues, but I don’t know if all small businesses could accommodate that ... I know overall it would support slowing down the pandemic. The bottom line is that we cannot afford another shutdown.”
Like Greenidge, Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, is concerned about the mandate’s impact on businesses.
“Throughout the pandemic, small businesses have gone above and beyond to keep their customers, employees and communities safe,” Grech said via email to the Queens Chronicle. “While we remain concerned about Covid-19, we are also worried about the impact that further restrictions will have on businesses. We hope the administration will work collaboratively with small businesses on vaccine mandates to ensure we are keeping our city safe while allowing our businesses to stay open.”
Leslie Ramos, executive director of the 82nd Street Partnership, a business improvement district in Jackson Heights, agrees with Grech.
“We applaud the Mayor’s efforts to contain the surge of Covid-19,” Ramos said to the Queens Chronicle via email. “However, this mandate will unfairly hurt the small businesses that are already overburdened with administrative mandates and inspections.”
Greenidge believes that the mandate is the lesser of two evils compared to any renewed shutdown.
“If the mandate is the worst of the evil, so be it,” said Greenidge. “But it’s not easy right now for these small businesses.”
The Bayside Village BID and the Woodhaven BID were not immediately available for comment. The Long Island City Partnership, another business improvement district, declined to comment.
As of Monday, there were eight cases of the Omicron variant throughout the state — seven in the city and one case in Suffolk County, according to state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett.
“The Omicron variant is here, and as anticipated we are seeing the beginning of community spread,” said Bassett.
The mutation has spread to at least 17 states across the country, according to the CDC on Dec. 6.
De Blasio also announced that taking effect Dec. 14, children as young as 5 will be required to get at least an initial vaccine dose to participate in “high-risk” extracurricular activities like sports, band, orchestra and dance.
“We have to be more relentless than the virus,” said city Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi.
Last week, in a joint press conference with de Blasio, Hochul and Chokshi, it was announced that an individual from Minnesota who tested positive for the Omicron variant was at the Jacob Javits Center during an anime conference, which had 15 entrepreneurs from Queens and was directly tied to people from throughout the city who got the variant — two of whom were from the World’s Borough. One was from Brooklyn.
“We don’t know even whether they’re in the same household or the same neighborhood,” Hochul said about the two Queens people during the Dec. 2 press conference.
The person from Minnesota recovered from the virus, but there is no information as of yet if the individual was fully vaccinated, had one shot or had a booster shot or if the people who were exposed were fully vaccinated.
There were more than 50,000 people at the three-day anime convention, which took place Nov. 19 to 21, according to Anime NYC, the host of the Japanese pop culture showcase.
