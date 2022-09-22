Covid vaccine mandates for private-sector workers as well as for students participating in extracurricular activities are being rolled back, Mayor Adams announced on Tuesday.
The mandate within the private sector will end on Nov. 1 and for students, it is effective immediately.
Adams made the announcement before receiving a booster shot himself, and emphasized the importance of people to receive those shots as well.
“Our parents will have more flexibility when it comes to their children’s health,” he said. “We’re removing the requirement to be vaccinated and to participate in sports and extra curriculum activities.”
He continued, “We will also provide additional flexibility to business by lifting the private sector mandate ... This puts the choice in the hands of New York businesses and it’s imperative that we’re asking them to continue to encourage their employees to get their vaccines and booster shots.”
President and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce Tom Grech said the move “allows for the fog of war — the Covid war — to finally lift.”
He continued, “It makes it easier to do business, for both customers and guests as well as trying to hire people.”
The next piece, however, is lifting the mandate for public servants, which he hopes is close. Many have been pressing the mayor to extend the move to the public sector but he said on Tuesday that it is not yet “on the radar.”
“Our vaccinated workforce kept the city open and operating with over 300,000 employees. It was crucial to put it in place and we are keeping that in place,” said Adams.
The City Council’s Common Sense Caucus is now focusing on the public sector mandate.
“We will continue engaging with the Mayor and his administration to also end the public employee COVID vaccine mandate and bring back city workers who were placed on leave or fired due to their vaccination status, especially now that the Centers for Disease Control and the President of the United States have declared that this pandemic is over,” the group said in a statement.
Last week, over 60 people who were put out of work due to mandates testified at an oversight meeting for the Committee on Civil Service and Labor.
“They had children on their laps while giving testimony and it was eye opening and heartbreaking and it’s unfair that the city is doing this,” said Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), a member of the caucus.
“I am more than cautiously optimistic that [the mayor] will realize that there are people that have fallen through the cracks.”
She continued, “His administration is really looking into these factors to see if we can lift the mandate and get people back to work, especially, our teachers and first responders.”
Lt. James McCarthy, president of the Uniformed Fire Officers Association, said in a prepared statement that the FDNY is facing staffing shortages and longer response times.
“Terminating any more Fire Officers only increases the threat to public safety. Fire Officers, like all Uniformed New York City public employees, have been on the front lines of this pandemic since its first days. We should not be the last workers under the mandate.”
Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said in a statement, “This announcement is more proof that the vaccine mandate for New York City police officers is arbitrary, capricious, and fundamentally irrational. Now that the city has abandoned any pretense of a public health justification for vaccine mandates, we expect it to settle our pending lawsuits and reinstate with back pay our members who unjustly lost their jobs.”
And many await mandates to also be lifted for visitors to schools.
“We’re also pushing for parents who are not vaccinated to be able to enter a school to enjoy those games,” said Ariola.
Jean Hahn, a Rego Park parent and head of the group Queens Parents United, is frustrated that Back to School Night this year will consist of seven back-to-back Zoom meetings.
And for parents who cannot help out classroom birthday parties or visit to read aloud to classrooms, it “really hinders the quality of the experience for them,” she said.
