The leaders of New York City’s principals union unanimously passed a resolution on Sunday calling on Mayor de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza to cede mayoral control of the school system in a drastic rebuke of the administration’s handling of the school reopening.
The union’s executive board cast a unanimous vote of no confidence for the mayor and Carranza in a resolution that demands that they relinquish control over to the state Department of Education.
The vote came days before most schools in the 1.1-million-student city school system are set to reopen for part-time in-person instruction this week. It also followed de Blasio and Carranza’s decisions to delay the reopening of schools twice because of a teacher shortage.
The city made another last-minute change Friday by allowing teachers who are teaching students learning from home to work remotely instead of at their school. The principals union claimed that the move helped ensure that schools will not have adequate staff, a concern that it has been publicly raising for the past month.
The resolution claims that the latest agreement creates staffing shortages of roughly 12,000 teachers, according to the estimate of DOE officials.
The resolution argues that de Basio and Carranza’s handling of the school reopening demonstrates a lack of transparency on policy changes and provides school leaders with “late, inadequate, and inconsistent guidance.”
It also includes the accusation of union members that district superintendents have “verbally pressured [principals] to falsely report that their staffing needs are already met after they requested additional staff due to safety concerns.”
“School leaders want school buildings reopened and have been tirelessly planning to welcome back students since the end of last school year,” Mark Cannizzaro, president of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators, wrote in a press statement. “They must now look staff, parents and children in the eye and say that they have done all they can to provide a safe and quality educational experience, but given the limited resources provided them, this is becoming increasingly difficult.”
While in-person classes resumed last week for pre-K students and students with special needs in District 75, kindergarten through elementary school students and students in K-8 schools returned to the classroom Tuesday. High school and middle school students are returning today
The city Education Department’s response to the resolution indicated it would continue with its reopening plans.
“For the past six months, we’ve worked with our labor partners to navigate completely uncharted waters and accomplish our shared goal of serving students this fall. We’ll continue this work to guarantee a safe, health and successful opening for all,” said DOE spokesperson Miranda Barbot in statement.
Every first responder, essential worker, working in medicine should threaten to stay at home to care for their children who are NOT going to school. They had SIX months to figure this out.
