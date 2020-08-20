After weeks of increasing resistance within New York City’s teachers union to the city’s school reopening plans, a group of principals joined the ranks of educators who have cast doubt that the city is on track to open safely on Sept. 10 as planned.
The president of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators, an administrative union representing 6,400 principals, sent a letter Aug. 12 to Mayor de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza raising a set of safety concerns and calling on them to push back in-person learning until at least late September.
“Schools will not be ready to open for in-person instruction on September 10th. A more realistic, phased-in approach would instead welcome students for in-person learning toward the end of September, following a fully remote start to the year. Additional time before the start of in-person learning would allow our system to answer basic, but vital questions,” wrote CSA President Mark Cannizzaro.
In response, United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew issued a statement agreeing with Cannizzaro that he does not believe school buildings will be ready to open in time.
A week later on Aug. 19, Mulgrew held a conference where he released a three-page list of conditions that would need to be met before he agreed to the scheduled school reopening, which includes testing for a maximum of 750,000 children and adults before school resumes for its 1.1 million students.
Parents can decide between the hybrid in-person model, or an online-only schedule for their children, and are increasingly choosing the latter. An additional 41,000 families opted to go remote-only last week, according to figures released Monday by the city Education Department.
In his letter, Cannizzaro mentioned safety concerns such as the arrival of personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and thermometers, the hiring of nurses and repairs to ventilation systems.
The day after Cannizzaro sent the letter, de Blasio announced that all New York City school buildings will have a full-time nurse by the start of the school year.
At an Aug. 12 press conference outside of Village Academy middle school in Far Rockaway, which de Balsio was touting as an exemplar of cautionary measures, the mayor responded to the CSA letter by saying that his administration has been “systematically addressing those concerns” and reiterated that the system would be ready by Sept. 10.
He also drew a distinction between the union leadership and the rank and file, noting “what the union says and what each individual principal says or feels can be very different things. In the end, principals work for the people, they work for the parents and the kids.”
That same day, another group of 34 individual principals from Brooklyn School District 15 signed a letter echoing Cannizarro’s call to delay the start of in-person learning, and phase students back into buildings as the semester progresses.
“We are gravely concerned that the central response to opening has been piecemeal, and many of the most important questions about health and safety, space usage, academic policy, Special Education policy, and policy for Multilingual Learners still remain unanswered,” reads the letter.
Asked about the group of District 15 principals at his Thursday press conference, in addition to over a dozen others in District 13 who reportedly raised a similar set of concerns, the mayor said that this was an inevitable outcome in an unprecedented crisis.
Though no Queens districts have come forward in such a fashion, some principals expressed similar concerns. Community Education Council 24 President Phil Wong said that at his council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18, he spoke to one principal asking to remain anonymous, who told him they had not received answers to most of the safety concerns they have raised with the DOE.
“The issue is that there’s too many promises that they don’t see any practical way of implementation,” said Wong.
