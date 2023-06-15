With the city’s June 27 primary elections less than two weeks away and early voting starting this Saturday, Queens voters are preparing to cast their ballots in several different races. While Democrats throughout the World’s Borough will make their pick for Queens district attorney, some districts have City Council races or even judicial contests.
For the second time in the city’s history, City Council elections will include ranked-choice voting. That does not apply to judicial and DA races, however, as those are governed by the state, not the city.
While City Council terms are typically four years, in a redistricting year and in the term after, they are two years long. This year’s incumbents are running for their second two-year terms. The district attorney serves a four-year term while Civil Court county judges serve 10 and District Court judges six.
This year’s City Council elections will use the new district maps that the New York City Districting Committee approved last fall.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on election day. To find your polling place and distirct information, visit findmypollsite.vote.nyc. You may also call 1 (866) VOTE-NYC (868-3692) or email vote@boe.nyc.ny.us, and your polling site will be emailed back to you.
Early voting begins June 17 and ends on June 25. Early polling sites may differ from your election day location. Those can be found at vote.nyc or by calling (866) VOTE-NYC; hours may vary between sites.
Queens district attorney
Incumbent District Attorney Melinda Katz is facing a challenge from her left from Devian Daniels and another from her right in former state Supreme Court Judge and ex-Deputy Police Commissioner George Grasso in the Democratic primary [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
Queens Civil Court County judge
Sandra Perez, a defense attorney and former prosecutor, will square off against real estate lawyer Marianne Gonzalez in the Democratic primary.
Queens Civil Court judge, 6th District
Democratic voters will pick between attorneys Evelyn Gong, Steven Beard and John Ciafone for the bench.
City Council District 19
Three Democrats, former Councilman and state Sen. Tony Avella, Flushing land use expert Paul Graziano and former Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bae, are vying for the chance to face off with incumbent Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) come November. The Northeast Queens primary has been among the most anticipated races this cycle. Avella lost to Paladino in 2021 by a few hundred votes.
City Council District 20
In the borough’s only Republican primary this time around, voters will cast their ballots for either accountant Yu-Ching James Pai or Dany Chen [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com]. Incumbent Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) does not have a Democratic challenger on June 27.
City Council District 22
Progressive Councilmember Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) is getting a challenge to her right from Charles Castro, an ex-police sergeant and former chief of staff to former Councilman and state Sen. Hiram Monserrate, who was expelled from the Senate in 2010 after being charged with assault and later served 21 months in federal prison for corruption.
City Council District 23
In addition to a challenge from community activist Rubaiya Rahman, Democratic Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) is once again squaring off with former Council staffer Steven Beher.
City Council District 25
Councilmember Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) is squaring off with retired NYPD Sergeant Richard Pacheco in the upcoming Democratic primary. Also on the ballot is Fatima Baryab, who ran for the same seat in 2021.
City Council District 26
District 26’s Democratic primary is arguably one of those most contested in the borough this summer. While activist and former MinKwon Center staffer Hailie Kim and Councilmember Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) — both progressives — broadly agree on the issues, voters have not forgetten the controversy Won found herself in last year over the Innovation QNS proposal and her victory in it.
City Council District 29
Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) has two Demoractic opponents this primary season: labor lawyer and Community Board 6 member Ethan Felder and Richmond Hill resident Sukhi Singh [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
City Council District 34
Though it is predominantely in Brooklyn, District 34 extends east into Queens and includes parts of Ridgewood. Incumbent Councilmember Jennifer Gutierrez (D-Brooklyn, Queens) is facing off with artist and activist Paperboy Prince, who ran for mayor in 2021 and for New York’s 7th Congressional District in 2022.
