New York state voters can’t go much farther west than Gov. Hochul’s native Buffalo suburb, nor further east than U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin’s (R-Suffolk) home turf. But the two now will square off in the race for governor in November.
In Queens, there were few surprises as incumbents appeared to carry the day in races for the Democratic Assembly nominations. All numbers are from the state or city boards of Elections and are still unofficial.
Democrat Hochul (66.49 percent) coasted to victory over city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (19.01) and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (12.83). Her running mate, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado (57.1), easily outdistanced Ana Maria Archila (23.34) and Diana Reyna (13.34).
For the GOP, Zeldin (43.51) actually lost Queens to Andrew Giuliani (22.63) but drubbed him elsewhere. Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino (18.09) and businessman Harry Wilson (14.54) rounded out the field. Former NYPD Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito was unopposed for lieutenant governor.
The following are results from contested Queens races.
State Assembly
24th District — David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), with 66.94 percent of the vote, defeated Mizanur Choudhury with 16.92, and Albert Baldeo at 15.82 [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
28th District — Andrew Hevesi (D, WFP-Forest Hills) defeated Ethan Felder, 68.8 to 31. He will face Republican and Conservative Michael Conigliaro in November.
29th District — Alicia Hyndman (D, WFP-Springfield Gardens) beat Everly Brown by a final tally of 79.39 percent to 20.43 [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
30th District — Steven Raga, with 70.78 percent of the vote, defeated Ramon Cando for the Democratic nomination for the seat that will be vacated by Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Woodside). He will be challenged in November by Republican Sean Lally.
32nd District — Longtime incumbent Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica) held off a challenge by Anthony Andrews Jr., defeating him 56.83 to 42.91 percent. Republican Marilyn Miller was unopposed [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
33rd District — Clyde Vanel (D-Fresh Meadows) coasted to victory over Oster Bryan, 86.32 to 13.49 percent.
35th District — Veteran Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry (D-Corona) handily defeated Hiram Monserrate, 61.6 to 37.99 percent [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
37th District — Juan Ardila, who also is on the Working Families Party line, won a four-way contest with 43.61 percent of the vote. Brent O’Leary was second with 26.24 percent, while Johanna Carmona received 19.73 percent and Jim Magee 10.28 [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
40th District — Incumbent Ron Kim (D-Flushing) was ahead of Kenneth Chiu, 53.05 percent to 46.63 percent with 92.86 percent of the scanners reported. Chiu was still contesting the race as of the Chronicle’s deadline on Wednesday [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
Judge of the Civil Court - Queens
Karen Liu (39.36 percent) and Maria Gonzalez (24.39 percent) secured Democratic nominations to the court. Devian Daniels (19.08) and Thomas Medardo Oliva (16.68) also were running.
