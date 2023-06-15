The Rev. Lindsay Lunnum of Zion Episcopal Church in Douglaston arrived at the church early Saturday morning, only to find that the flag the parish had raised for Pride Month had been torn down.
“Most of it had been ripped off,” Lunnum told the Chronicle, noting it appeared to have been “kind of crudely ripped, like, with a key or something.”
“I’m not entirely shocked, but disappointed,” she said.
Lunnum attributed her sentiment to the recent wave of anti-transgender legislation across the country and increasing obstacles to gender-affirming care.
“It’s in the air,” she added.
While saddened by the incident, Lunnum had an easy, short-term solution: She put up a sign that reads, “Last night, someone tore down our Pride flag. We have ordered a new one because we fervently believe that God loves you, no expections!”
The sign, she said, was well-received by people who attended the church’s strawberry festival Saturday afternoon.
“The vandalism is actually another opportunity to speak up and to stand up,” Lunnum said.
The parish did not order just one more Pride flag — it ordered five.
“We’ll just keep flying them,” Lunnum said. “If it happens again, we’ll just put more out.”
She added that while she had not contacted the NYPD’s 111th Precinct, she will if the problem persists.
