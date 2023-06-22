A second pride flag was vandalized in Northeast Queens last week, the NYPD press office said last Friday.
The incident, which occurred at a Fresh Meadows home near 190th Street and 75th Avenue, was captured on video outside the house. That can be viewed at qchron.com.
Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, two teenage boys approached the house in question and proceeded to “aggressively remove” the LGBTQIA+ flag from its fixture, which police said sustained some damage. The duo fled with the flag, running southbound on 190th Street.
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the petit larceny hate crime incident.
The teenagers are described as having light complexions and thin builds.
The vandalism comes just days after another pride flag was torn down at Douglaston’s Zion Episcopal Church, as the Chronicle previously reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
