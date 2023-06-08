The New Queens Pride Parade drew crowds, smiles, laughter, performers, politicians and more — including the Sirens Motorcycle Club, above, who served as the leaders of the pack — to 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights Sunday in the borough’s annual celebration.
The joyful, colorful event now known as the New Queens Pride Parade lit up 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights Sunday. Among the many who turned out was a group from The Floating Hospital, who made clear that everyone is welcome aboard, just as they are in the annual celebration.
Above, Grand Marshal and City Councilman Shekar Krishnan greets longtime parade emcees Candy Samples and Marcus Woolen. At left, neighborhood activists Jim Burke and Oscar Escobar make a new — and new to the world — friend along the route.
Joining former City Councilman and Queens Pride Parade founder Danny Dromm are Councilwomen Crystal Hudson, left, Selvena Brooks-Powers, Julie Won and Lynn Schulman; Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nydia Velazquez. Dromm holds a photo of Julio Rivera, the gay Jackson Heights man whose 1990 killing led to the parade’s establishment a few years later.
