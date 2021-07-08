Sandra Lindsay, the first in the U.S. to get the Covid-19 vaccine, was honored by President Biden July 2.
The Northwell’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center critical care nurse and Jamaican immigrant made history on Dec. 14 when she stepped off the front lines, rolled up her sleeve and received the Pfizer shot.
Biden celebrated her civil service with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Outstanding Americans by Choice recognition during a special naturalization ceremony at the White House last Friday.
“I came to this country for the opportunities — not only for myself but to be able to help others. As a nurse, I do everything to care for the sickest patients and lead by example,” said Lindsay.
