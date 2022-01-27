St. Francis Preparatory School resumed in-person classes Jan. 24 after a series of bomb and gun threats posted on social media Jan. 14 and 17.
Despite previously saying that it would remain remote until the 107th Precinct closed its investigation, the school opted to open its doors as the probe continues. As of Wednesday afternoon, an arrest had still not been made.
“The person who is committing these acts is attempting to instill fear. Ninety-nine percent of these cases are false reports, individuals seeking attention,” Principal Patrick McLaughlin told the school community on Jan. 21 in a video shared with the Chronicle. “It is up to us to set clear safety protocols in place and we cannot let fear rule the day.”
In response to parents questioning the safety of returning to school, McLaughlin said: “The investigation continues but we must return to a sense of normalcy. Our school building is safe. The 107th Precinct has been highly cooperative and has guaranteed a strong police presence starting today, as well as some measures that cannot be seen.”
In the same video, McLaughlin said the NYPD informed him Jan. 14 that the perpetrator’s IP address had been traced to a person in Baltimore, Md. Upon searching that person’s house, the FBI did not find any weapons. “The person had no interest in traveling to Fresh Meadows, New York,” he added.
Diocese of Brooklyn deputy press secretary John Quaglione confirmed the trace, that the IP had been stolen and that the FBI found no weapons.
McLaughlin also said that, through Jan. 26, students who felt unsafe at school could opt to take classes remotely.
The school instituted a variety of safety protocols in preparation for Monday’s reopening, as relayed to the SFP community in a town hall Jan. 24, with McLaughlin and NYPD Deputy Inspector Kevin Chan at the helm. Those precautions include a barring of school vistors and a limit on which entrances students may use. Students will also not be allowed to carry jackets or additional layers they are not wearing during the school day; those must be put in lockers.
Perhaps the most unconventional of St. Francis Prep’s safety regulations is a rule that students cannot use their usual backpacks. “Non-see-through backpacks, pocketbooks, or any other type of non-see-through bag will not be allowed into the building,” the new protocols say. “Students may only bring clear plastic bags into the building.”
Parents were allowed to submit three questions prior to the meeting. Many of those questions were left unanswered, parents said.
“The townhall was just a controlled environment; all the questions were surface questions,” one parent told the Chronicle.
“I found [it] an absolute joke,” another said.
Quaglione said the school would not comment on the meeting.
Though they purchased their children see-through bookbags, both of those parents had their doubts about the school’s choice to opt for clear bags as opposed to metal detectors. One of them, who was adamant that metal detectors be used, questioned the effectiveness of clear bags: “How does a clear backpack eliminate someone going to school with something on their person?”
Those parents are not alone — one parent launched an online petition last week calling for the school to install metal detectors at SFP’s main entrance. Over 450 people have signed at this point.
