Summer’s still a few days away, but it’s definitely warm enough to enjoy the Flushing Meadows Corona Park misting plaza.
Luke Mulvaney Fallon of Forest Hills frolicked through the spray on May 22. The Unisphere is the 21-month-old’s favorite part of the park.
“On that day in particular, we really enjoyed watching a hula dancing group practice. Every time you go to the park you are going to have a unique diverse experience!” his mother, Kate Mulvaney, told the Chronicle.
— Katherine Donlevy
