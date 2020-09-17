Environmental groups and some area politicians last weekend protested outside an electricity generating plant in Astoria that is the subject of an application to convert it for use of cleaner fuel.
Critics say the application by NRG Energy would fly in the face of state laws aimed at reducing carbon-based energy production.
But the company says the converted plant would burn up to 99 percent cleaner than presently, and would serve only as a reliable backup as more and more sources of renewable energy come onto the grid.
The project’s official name in the application before the state is the Astoria Replacement Project. The New York City Democratic Socialists of America sponsored the protest on Sept. 12.
Among the participants were city Comptroller Scott Stringer, and state Sens. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) and Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst), as well as Democratic Assembly candidate Zohran Mamdani and City Council candidate Tiffany Cabán.
“NRG has spent decades poisoning Astoria with fossil fuel emissions, and now that environmental laws have forced them to shut down their old plant, they’re trying to replace it not with the renewables we need, but a fracked gas peaker that would make them more money,” said NYC-DSA Ecosocialist organizer Sarah Lyons in a press release from the DSA.
Mamdani said the state must do what it takes to get to 100 percent renewable energy.
Stringer, in a letter earlier this month to the state Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Environmental Permits noted that much of NRG Energy’s data is from a previous application for the site from 2010, and that the state has greatly strengthened environmental laws in the last decade.
“A full and thorough environmental review must evaluate how the proposal could possibly meet the stringent climate and environmental justice mandates of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and various other regulations,” Stringer wrote.
“The state should not allow NRG to advance this new project under the auspices of regulatory permissions granted nearly a decade ago, and instead should insist that the project ... account for the profound harm fossil fuel poses to our communities and our climate.”
But Tom Atkins, vice president of development for NRG said the plant, located on 15 acres within the longtime Con Edison site in Astoria, would be a stand-by that would not be running 24/7. He said it would serve to complement renewable generation sources as they come onto the grid.
He also said it would be a reliable backup during emergencies or when wind and solar sources encounter difficulties.
And he contended that the new application would demonstrate compliance with new laws and regulations.
“We would be replacing existing 50-year-old turbines,” Atkins said in a telephone interview.
He said the plant right now runs on kerosene and natural gas. The new one would run on natural gas with a low-sulfur liquid fuel as a backup, and would run up to 99 percent cleaner when operating.
Atkins said the plant was activated after 9/11 and also during the 2003 blackout. He said the new plant could in an emergency be activated in 10 minutes.
He also cited events in California in August, when winds were insufficient and solar capacity was harmed by overcast skies and nightfall, contributing to power reductions.
“You do need to keep the lights on when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining,” Atkins said.
The Chronicle sent emails to Stringer’s and Gianaris’ offices seeking comment on reliability and other technical issues.
“Building out a fossil fuel power plant producing localized air pollution won’t bring us closer to our climate goals. Expanding fossil fuel infrastructure in 2020 is tantamount to climate denial,” Stringer spokesman Eugene Resnick said. “We won’t allow the fossil fuel industry to maintain the status quo through misdirection and empty talking points and we won’t sacrifice our kids’ future to corporate bottom lines.”
Stringer’s office referred questions on reliability and technical issues to the Sierra Club and another source.
“Since the Senate Democratic Majority passed the nation-leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act last year, the idea of building more fossil fuel plants throughout New York does not fit our energy future,” Gianaris said in an email. “To support more fossil fuel usage at this time is to deny climate change and its consequences in the form of out-of-control fires and increasingly damaging storms.”
He did tackle the reliability issue.
“We must be creative in meeting our energy needs and increase our reliance on renewables and battery storage rather than look towards century-old solutions to 21st century problems,” Gianaris wrote.
