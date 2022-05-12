Four winners were announced as recipients of the Queens Economic Development Corp. 16th annual Queens StartUP! Business Plan Competition Monday.
Hailing from Cambria Heights, Broad Channel, Flushing and Astoria, the entrepreneurs each won $10,000 to jumpstart their new businesses.
QEDC Executive Director Seth Bornstein has been meeting with the prizewinners one-by-one and disbursing their checks, which they earned for completing a five-month challenge and instruction course that was sponsored by Resorts World New York City.
“Since entrepreneurs are the bedrock of the borough’s economy, I congratulate and commend this year’s StartUP! winners and wish them the best of luck in the future,” Bornstein said in a prepared statement. “Finally, if anybody has an idea for a new business, please consider enrolling in the next StartUP! program this fall.”
QEDC spokesman Rob MacKay said that 400 people signed on for the competition, and the number was boiled down to 100.
Founded in 1977, the QEDC strives to create and retain jobs through programming that assists small businesses and encourages entrepreneurship, with an emphasis of promoting women, minorities, immigrants and low-to-moderate business owners.
“Even if you are in this year’s competition, if you didn’t win you can compete again,” MacKay told the Chronicle. “We will release details in August or September.”
During the course, participants received technical assistance and training on topics such as operations, marketing and financial statements, while having access to advice from experts and then they submitted business plans to selected judges.
Adelaide Paul, who was born in Dominica and lives in Cambria Heights, won first place in the food category for her Dekkade Foods tropical seasoning brand, which has all natural herbs and spices perfect for marinades, pesto, sauces and meat, according to QEDC. Courtney Stern and Broad Channel resident Sondra Young won the technology award for Park Watch, a free app that helps motorists find free street parking.
The sustainability awardees were Aimee Wu and Nancy B. Uddin of Xing Studios, a Flushing-based fashion label, which pays above-market wages to local seamstresses to produce made-to-order clothing from upcycled fabrics, said QEDC. Eli Goldman, of Astoria, received a community award for Tikkun BBQ, where he makes and sells delicious smoked meats at pop-ups and brick-and-mortar stores.
Goldman donates half of his proceeds to local charities, such as Safe Horizon, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Astoria Food Pantry.
“The program helped me formalize my business and create a structured entity designed to help build, enrich and support my community,” Goldman told the Chronicle via email. “With the funds awarded to Tikkun BBQ, we will now be able to expand and have an even bigger impact on Astoria, as well as begin to spread awareness of our work, and BBQ, to other parts of Queens and New York City.”
