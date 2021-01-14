Smoke up — responsibly.
Gov. Cuomo last Wednesday announced a proposal to legalize and create a comprehensive system to oversee and regulate cannabis in New York as part of the 2021 State of the State.
An Office of Cannabis Management would be created to oversee the new adult-use program, as well as the state’s existing medical and cannabinoid hemp programs.
Cuomo also touted “an equitable structure for the adult-use market” by offering licensing opportunities and assistance to entrepreneurs in communities of color. The Governor’s Office did not clarify if it would exclusively be for people of color or if a percentage would be set aside.
“Not only will legalizing and regulating the adult-use cannabis market provide the opportunity to generate much-needed revenue, but it allows us to directly support the individuals and communities that have been most harmed by decades of cannabis prohibition,” he said.
The proposal would limit the sale of cannabis products to people ages 21 and over and establishing regulation of packaging, labeling, advertising and testing of all cannabis products.
The legalization is expected to generate more than $300 million in tax revenue, according to the governor.
Glenn Greenidge, executive director of the Sutphin Boulevard Business District, told the Chronicle he’s hoping legalization will get some black-market dealers off the street. “If the state can collect revenue then that’s a good thing,” he said Wednesday. “I’m just not sure that’s going to eliminate the street traffic.”
Greenidge said people are likely to go to the closest place where it is available. “I hope people from the community would be drawn to the legalized process but it’s hard to tell,” he said, adding, “If the closest place is not legal, it’s going to be a problem.”
Greenidge is not expecting an immediate fix to the situation.
“It’s not going to be turn on a switch and the street traffic goes away,” he said. “It’s going to be a process.”
It’s the third year Cuomo has announced a proposal to legalize the drug though it never made it through the Legislature.
In 2019, he signed legislation to decriminalize the penalties for unlawful possession of marijuana.
Melissa Moore, New York State director of the Drug Policy Alliance, said the state has the opportunity to lead the country on cannabis legislation with a progressive legalization program.
“2021 is the right time for marijuana justice in New York,” she said in a statement, adding it “can be an economic engine driving wealth and equity in marginalized communities and providing space for alternative economic systems.”
Fifteen states have legalized recreational weed and 20 more have legalized only medicinal marijuana.
Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize recreational marijuana in 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.