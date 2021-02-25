Last week Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. and his staff dropped off the food collected from the community for his Valentine’s Day Food Drive to the food pantries at Our Lady of Grace in Howard Beach and Sacred Heart in Glendale.
Addabbo said he would like to thank anyone who donated food to the drive. He chose the holiday because it falls between traditional charitable holiday seasons.
Here Senate staffer Anthony Giudice, right, is joined OLG pantry director Bill Rouvolo.
— Max Parrott
