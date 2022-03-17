Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Beach) is sponsoring a bill to allow women the option of getting chest wall reconstruction surgery after a mastectomy or partial mastectomy.
The bill, A8537, would change insurance laws to mandate the coverage. Sponsoring the state Senate version of the bill (S7881) is Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing).
Doctors would also have to discuss the option with patients and insurance coverage would have to include information about the option, according to the legislation.
“This bill will protect women and ensure satisfactory aesthetic outcomes,” said the Senate version of the bill.
One in eight, or roughly 13 percent of women, will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in the course of their lifetimes, according to the assemblywoman, and they should have the option of either getting breast reconstruction or going forward with a flat chest or no breast. The latter choice is not always covered by insurance. “I can promise you this is not cosmetic surgery,” Pheffer Amato said in a statement.
Both bills are in committee.
— Naeisha Rose
