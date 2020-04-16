State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) will host a pair of public Facebook conversations this week on how the future might look following the coronavirus outbreak.
The first is scheduled for 5 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, April 16, and will feature Dr. Julius Garvey, the son of civil rights figure Marcus Garvey and a surgeon who once served as chief attending surgeon for thoracic and vascular surgery at what is now NYC Health+Hospitals/Queens, formerly Queens Hospital Center.
The focus will be on the possible socioeconomic implications of the pandemic.
The second is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday, April 17 and will feature Dr. Mary Maxwell, a psychologist; the Rev. Ejaz Nabie, pastor of Faith Assembly Church in South Richmond Hill; and Jennifer Furioli, executive director of the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District.
Topics will include the impact on peoples’ fears and phobias, on events with crowds, and even the future of handshakes.
Those interested are invited to join both conversations online at Facebook.com/StateSenatorJamesSandersJr/.
