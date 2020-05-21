The city said Ron Jeremy’s 67-year-old wood is in “poor condition.”
To be clear, we’re talking about the dying Norway maple in front of the porn star’s childhood home in Bayside.
A spokesperson from the Department of Parks and Recreation told the Chronicle that its foresters inspected the 23-inch-diameter tree on May 1 and found that “less than half of the tree’s canopy remains and the few branches left are likely to fall but do not pose an imminent safety threat.” Because of its status, it will be taken down sometime in the future.
Jeremy, who said the tree was planted by his father on March 12, 1953, the day the adult film superstar was born, was devastated to hear the news.
“I used to cuddle the tree all the time ... The tree and me were born the same day. Me and the tree have a kinship ... We used to just hug all the time,” Jeremy told the Chronicle May 18, securing himself as a bona-fide tree hugger. He also said he used to spend days climbing its trunk and throwing acorns at passersby from the shade of the foliage.
Currently in California, Jeremy turned to the power of the internet to save his friend.
“I need your help. help me save my tree,” Jeremy wrote in a May 16 tweet. “Please let Con Edison know that they cannot tear down this tree ... please help me save my tree.”
Con Edison responded to the tweet, stating, “we understand your concern. However, we are not involved with this tree’s pruning or removal job. Please reach out to NYC Parks department for more information.”
Despite Con Edison’s response tweet to Jeremy, the Parks Deptartment spokesperson said that the energy company will provide clearance prior to the tree’s removal because some of its branches are close to power lines along the Bell Boulevard and 64th Avenue street.
“We appreciate Mr. Jeremy’s personal attachment to the tree in front of his childhood home. Our city’s street trees are not just environmental assets, they can also connect us to our roots, reminding us of the people and places we love,” the spokesperson added.
The star sent a second tweet out with photos of himself hugging and kissing the tree along with further requests to save it, this time tagging the Parks Department and Mayor de Blasio.
Jeremy said he moved out of the Bayside home in the late 1970s and relocated to a residence near Flushing High School, but kept his relationship with the tree alive even as he moved across the country. His body of work eventually made him the number one porn star of all time, according to Adult Video News magazine.
“Every time I did a gig in New York I would always stop by the tree in Bayside ... It’s a little out of the way but it’s worth it because we have a relationship,” he said, adding that he has stayed connected with neighbors who look after his wood in his absence. When problems had arrived in the past, such as a carpenter ant infestation, Jeremy stepped up and hired an exterminator from across the country. “I’ve been an active participant.”
Jeremy’s love for the tree is so strong he considered catching a flight to Queens to visit it once again, potentially for the last time, but was advised not to by his management because of concerns surrounding the pandemic and preserving his health.
“I’m thinking of taking a piece of the log,” he said, in the case that his efforts to keep the tree standing tall are unsuccessful. “I feel awful because I can’t be there for the final hug because we use to hug a lot. That’s what we did. It hurts.”
To show support for Jeremy, an anonymous individual under the user name “Josh Loves Ron’s Tree” began a petition on change.org calling for the rescue of the 67-year-old tree. The petition, “Save Ron Jeremy’s Tree,” had reached 84 signatures of its 100 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s value cannot be replaced. The tree is healthy and there is no reason to cut it down,” the petition says.
“We are custodians of the planet,” concluded Jeremy. “We are to look after it. That is our lot in life. You’d like to think if it were the reverse the tree would do it for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.