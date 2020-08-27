After visiting Flushing’s Pomonok Houses in February to find that over half of the complex’s trash compactors were inoperable, Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) and the New York City Housing Authority each pledged to secure $125,000 to replace a total of 80 of the defunct compactors. Six months later, Rosenthal announced Aug. 21 he secured his half of the funding, but now NYCHA says that only nine need replacing.
In February, Rosenthal’s office reported a 25 percent increase in complaints from Pomonok residents between 2018 and 2019, marking a record amount, a substantial portion of which referred to sanitary and safety concerns. The Residents Association pointed toward the broken trash compactors, one of which had been out of commission for 550 days at the time of Rosenthal’s visit. In response, the assemblymember promised to provide funding through the federal Ways and Means Committee to replace 40 of the trash compactors, and NYCHA Chair Greg Russ, who accompanied Rosenthal on the tour, promised to match the funding to replace a total of 80 defunct trash compactors.
A NYCHA representative told the Chronicle on Aug. 25 that in February, only 18 of the Ponomok Houses’ 121 trash compactors were out of operation. Seven of those broken compactors have since been repaired, leaving only 11 out of operation. The trash compactor that was out of commission for 550 days in February has since been repaired, but is slated to be replaced, the representative said.
The representative could not confirm that Russ’ promise from earlier this year to match Rosenthal’s funding would be fulfilled. Rosenthal’s office also stated it had not received such a confirmation either.
“NYCHA is grateful for Assembly Member Rosenthal’s commitment and contribution to improving waste management at our developments,” said the spokesperson.
A spokesperson from Rosenthal’s office confirmed that the figures calculated in February had been accurate, and NYCHA had been in agreement for the amount of repairs that needed to be made. The statements made by NYCHA to the Chronicle had not been relayed to the assemblymember’s office yet, he said.
“Assemblymember Rosenthal is committed to ensuring that our constituents at Pomonok get the service and infrastructure they need. To that end, our office will continue to request NYCHA match our capital grant and work internally to best maximize our funding,” Rosenthal’s representative said.
The number of complaints from Ponomok Housing residents during its record height has remained consistent for through the first eight months of 2020, as well, according to Rosenthal’s office. The housing complex reported 4,750 open work orders as of July.
“The Pomonok community has endured years of underfunding and infrastructural neglect,” Rosenthal said in a Aug. 21 statement. “With this grant, we can begin to tackle the hazardous sanitation conditions faced by residents for too far long. Amid the greatest health crisis of a century, we cannot stand idly by while our community is knowingly in harm’s way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.