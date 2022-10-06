Area lawmakers want the public to have its say before energy-price hikes go into effect.
More than 50 state-level area officials signed a letter last week calling for the Public Service Commission to hold more public hearings related to the Con Edison rate case, which has prices for the average New Yorker’s electric bill set to rise 9.7 percent and his or her gas bill set to rise 14.5 percent in 2023, according to a spokesperson for the energy company.
The figures cited by the spokesperson assume a rate case of one year, though the company is seeking three years. The letter claims New Yorkers are still feeling the fallout of rate increases from the case, or plan, of three years ago.
“We have heard from across our districts about the impossible choices that families have had to make because of the utility bill increases they’ve seen from the 2019 rate case,” the letter reads. “In the event of these rate increases, many have told us that they are unsure if they can continue to afford living in our neighborhoods.”
Public hearings were held in March, but the letter claims another hearing is needed before the commission reaches an agreement with ConEd because fewer New Yorkers knew of a potential rate increase in the spring.
ConEd is an investor-owned utility, meaning that it has an obligation to its shareholders to turn a profit. The energy company says the price hikes aim to cover infrastructure and clean energy-focused upgrades.
“Con Edison is seeking new electric and gas rates in 2023 to fund clean energy investments in support of New York State’s climate goals and to make infrastructure upgrades that will help keep customers in service during severe weather,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “The proposal would continue unprecedented investments in energy efficiency, renewables, electric vehicles and clean heat.”
The letter, signed on the letterhead of state Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria), claims the increases are a cash grab.
“As of February of this year, over 1.3 million New Yorkers were behind on their utility bills, owing over $1.7 billion, according to an analysis from THE CITY,” the letter reads. “As other household costs increase, the state cannot allow Con Edison to increase revenues to line their pockets while New Yorkers forgo basic needs to pay their utility bills.”
“While Con Edison is able to pay attorneys and lobbyists to fight for their interests, our constituents — working New Yorkers — have not been given an adequate seat at the table,” it adds.
Mamdani is skeptical of ConEd’s claims related to the reasons for the hikes.
“While ConEd will attempt to justify such a price hike with language of necessity and safety, we must remember that their proposal will increase their profits on electric investments as well as extend the life of our current gas infrastructure beyond what is needed for grid reliability — including $70.4 million to extend the life of the Astoria LNG plant and $47.9 million for an expansion of the Queens Transmission Pipeline,” he said in a statement.
The Public Service Commission says it is considering the electeds’ request for more meetings.
