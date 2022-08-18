State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Borough President Donovan Richards put their legislative agendas aside on Friday, and took to what really matters: settling the right to claim whose office played more bat-and-ball sports in their youth.
Liu, at bat above, challenged Richards, top, and his staff to a softball game at Padavan-Preller Fields in Bellerose, and came out on the losing end. Richards’ crew took the contest by a score of 14-7.
“No one in #Queens balls harder on the softball field or anywhere else than my team. Just ask [Liu] and his squad,” Richards said in a post to Twitter.
— Sean Okula
