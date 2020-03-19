State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) has suspended walk-in constituent service at his district office on Farmers Boulevard out of “an abundance of caution” to protect constituents and his staff during the coronavirus emergency.
Business still will be conducted by phone and email for constituent service at (347) 450-4595; meeting requests at (516) 441-2928; and general inquiries at (917) 809-9835.
“Should you require in-person assistance, please call ahead to speak with a member of my staff,” Comrie said in a press release.
Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) also has suspended public office hours until further notice.
Richards’ office can be reached by email at drichards@council.nyc.gov, and will continue to post inforration on Facebook, on Instagram at @drichardsnyccouncil and on Twitter at drichards13.
Emails for Richards’ top staffers are available on his official Council website at council.nyc.gov/donovan-richards/meet-the-staff/.
